Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in June of this year: Redmi Note 10S competes with Poco X3, Realme 8 5G





Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10S in mid-May, making the smartphone segment below Rs 15000 very interesting. There weren’t many exciting options in this category, such as Redmi Note 10, Poco X3, and Realme 8G, but the Redmi Note 10S makes the competition even more intense. Most of these smartphones have AMOLED displays, some have high refresh rates, and even 5G connectivity not found in affordable smartphones until last year.

This segment looks more exciting than ever and serves a wide variety of user bases. Therefore, if you are in the new smartphone market, here are the best smartphones with Rs less than 15,000 in June 2021:

Redmi Note 10S

The latest entrant to this category is the Redmi Note 10S, which offers interested customers better options with the existing Redmi Note 10 without too much price increase. The price of the smartphone is the base version Rs 14,999. Equipped with a 6.43-inch full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has an Octacore MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The Redmi Note 10S runs Android 11 and has a 5000mAh battery.

The phone features a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone has also introduced MIUI 12.5 in India, and it is refreshing to use.

The Redmi Note 10S looks like a decent smartphone with a great design, a compact form factor, a crisp display and a decent camera. Given that all price ranges between Rs 12,000 and Rs 22,000 are covered, Xiaomi still thinks it could be skipped, but it’s a complete brand call.

Read the full review here.

Realm 8 5G

The Redmi Note 10S competes directly with the Rs 14,999 Realme 8G and, as the name implies, provides 5G support. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD + 90Hz display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 and a pixel density of 405 PPI. Realme 8 5G is powered by the OctaCore MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The Realme 8 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera, as well as a 2-megapixel monochrome camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Our Judgment-Smartphones are ready for the future. This means you don’t have to buy a new cell phone for at least a year now. This is also the time when India is expected to acquire the necessary 5G infrastructure. In addition to 5G, this phone brings a very smooth display, a long-lasting battery, and perhaps a good camera.

Read the full review here.

Redmi Note 10

Despite all the competition and subsequent launches, the Redmi Note 10 continues to be one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000. It features a 6.43-inch Full-HD + Super AMOLED display, 1100 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This handset contains a 3300mAh battery and a 33W fast charger in a retail box. Along with a decent Snapdragon 678 SoC, there’s also a quad rear camera setup.

The smartphone features a 48-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Our Judgment-The Redmi Note 10 turned out to be a very powerful device at that price. It offers excellent display, design and excellent battery life.

Read our full review here.

Motorola Moto G30

It’s good that Motorola has learned from past mistakes and is pricing its phones properly. The Moto G30 is one example. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and provides 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Includes an HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 5,000mAh battery and a 20W charger. Moto G30 with a quad camera setting consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Our Judgment-If you want to perform basic tasks for just Rs 10,999, it comes with an impressive camera setup and a good processor. Given the price, the battery life of the Moto G30 is also fairly decent. This makes it a good device for your budget category.

Read the full review here.

Little X3

If there’s one smartphone on this list that sets it apart from the others, it’s the Poco X3. This is the only phone with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a relatively good processor with an Rs of less than 15,000. This phone is available for Rs 14,999 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It features a 6000mAh battery, a 120Hz refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 732 SoC, and a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Most features other than the processor are the same as the more expensive Poco X3 Pro. Both phones are very similar.

Our Judgment-Poco X3 is a powerful performer that offers just a little more than you pay. For the average buyer looking for a phone with about Rs 15,000.

Read the full text here.

