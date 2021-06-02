Battlegrounds Mobile India coming out on June 18th?Leak proposes to start one month after pre-registration





Battle ground mobile india

Given the growing interest in Battlegrounds Mobile India, there are constant game leaks, and the latest leaks suggest the release date of PUBG Mobile’s India avatar.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the biggest event for mobile gamers in India this year. PUBG Mobile’s avatar for the Indian market has been a highly anticipated game since PUBG Mobile was banned in India last September. As interest in games grows every day, the release date of the popular game “Battle Royale” leaks again. The new leak claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch domestically on June 18th, in line with some other leaks that have been revealed since the game pre-registration was published on the Google Play store. .. The new leak comes from a known tipster and PUBG influencer, Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern.

The informant tweeted the binary code that was converted to 18062021, suggesting that this could be the long-awaited launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. This tweet was first discovered by IGN India and previously suggested the same launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Separately, content creator Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) also states that Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch in the third week of June. Pre-registration for the game began on May 18th for Android users. If the recent report is true, the game will be released exactly one month after pre-registration begins. Details will be announced in the near future.

Karfton, the Korean company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, hasn’t announced the official date for the next game, but has been teasing the game side since the last few weeks. The game’s latest teaser displayed a backpack similar to PUBG Mobile’s Level 3 backpack. Backpacks are used by players to carry guns and ammunition in Battle Royale mode. A level 3 backpack is the largest backpack a player can find in the game.

Android users can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store. The game will also be available on iOS, but has not been officially developed for the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

