Huawei Announces Mate Station S Desktop PC, HarmonyOS Mobile Operating System Tonight-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff June 2, 2021 12:56:58 IS

Huawei has launched its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its mobile phone to adapt to losing access to Google’s mobile services after the U.S. put a Chinese telecommunications company on the trade blacklist two years ago. Launched. The launch event will begin on June 2nd at 2:00 pm (US Central Standard Time). This is June 3rd, IST at 00:30 am.

Join us tomorrow at 14:00 CEST and announce something new! #LiveSmartWithHuawei pic.twitter.com/MnWuYqCn3f

Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) June 1, 2021

In addition to announcing the new operating system, Huawei is also launching today the Huawei Mate Station S laptop with the new AMD Ryzen 5 4600G SoC.

Huawei Wired Keyboard with Fingerprint is the perfect companion along with #HUAWEIMateStationS to always provide a comfortable typing experience.

Click here for details: https://t.co/OSaoXuftiE pic.twitter.com/3DcHWqLMLp

Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) May 27, 2021

Get things done super fast with the help of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G processor with #HUAWEIMateStationS Radeon graphics.

Click here for details: https://t.co/OSaoXuftiE pic.twitter.com/EoVrulrQ73

Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) May 31, 2021

Huawei has already published many details about the Mate Station S, including a 23.8-inch FullView display and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Whatever you do, get the big picture. The #HUAWEIMateStationS 23.8-inch FullView display has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, so you can always see large images.

Details: https://t.co/OSaoXuftiE pic.twitter.com/FNnTWVdiEQ

Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) May 26, 2021

Like the new Mac keyboard, the new Huawei keyboard has a fingerprint button.

Turn on your #HUAWEIMateStationS and log in to your HUAWEI wired keyboard with fingerprint authentication with a single touch.

Click here for details: https://t.co/OSaoXuftiE pic.twitter.com/KW2X6NF8rF

Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) May 29, 2021

Even after the U.S. has been on the company list, the company has been separated from essential U.S. technologies, such as some computer chips needed to power Google’s mobile services and devices. Restricts doing business with Chinese telecommunications equipment and smartphone manufacturers. The blacklist has been a serious blow to Huawei, which has relied on essential US technology.

Huawei, once the world’s largest smartphone maker, was removed from the world’s top five list last year, boosted by South Korea’s Samsung, according to data from market research firm Canaris.

Since then, other Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo have overtaken Huawei in terms of global sales. Huawei is currently ranked 7th in the world and 3rd in China, with smartphone shipments in the first quarter of this year down 50% compared to last year.

Huawei also sold its low-priced smartphone brand, Honor, in November last year in an attempt to mitigate the effects of US sanctions.

Why HarmonyOS?

Deploying Huawei’s HarmonyOS smartphones is a workaround for not having access to Google services, especially for smartphones sold overseas. Mobile phones sold before Huawei was blacklisted will continue to be able to run Google services, but new devices will no longer be able to access Google’s mobile services and updates.

To solve this problem, Huawei launched its own Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform, allowing developers to launch apps for Huawei devices. Huawei said in March that more than 120,000 apps are currently in the app store and are using HMS, although there is still a shortage of popular apps from abroad such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Huawei smartphone owners who do not have access to Google services cannot download apps such as Gmail and YouTube. Instead, HMS provides a shortcut to the mobile site for such services.

Huawei users in China are unlikely to be affected by this, as Google is blocked in China. However, due to lack of access to Google services, Huawei is no longer an attractive option for international users who are accustomed to watching videos on YouTube and using Gmail’s email app. Analysts say.

Attempting to popularize Huawei’s new HarmonyOS can be a daunting task. Attempts to challenge dominant operating systems, such as Microsoft’s Windows Phone operating system and Samsung’s Tizen operating system, have usually failed. Although unpopular in the smartphone world, it is used in smartwatches.

It’s interesting to see what the Harmony OS user interface looks like, and whether it actually has features that benefit some users, but it’s not holding your breath. IDC.

Going back to all the discussions that have been going on over the last few years, he said, without Google’s services, that would be a big problem.

However, the new business of distributing Huawei to other smartphone vendors in China who want to make money by listing their apps on Huawei’s mobile services by migrating to a mobile operating system that can run on smartphones. A model may be born.

HarmonyOS can be very attractive to vendors who don’t have the resources to build their own operating system, said Nicole Peng, vice president of mobility at market research firm Canalys. ..

With input from TheAssociated Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos