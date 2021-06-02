Resumed Twitter certification application process for users seeking blue badges





Twitter announced on Wednesday that it has resumed accepting profile verification requests for users who were suspended last week. After a long pause of more than four years, the certification application process resumed on May 20th. However, the microblogging platform has suspended its process for more than a week after resuming. Twitter had suspended the application process to verify its profile, but promised to resume it soon. However, the exact time to resume accepting confirmation applications has not been disclosed at this time.

Twitter has announced that it has resumed accepting authentication requests from users through tweets posted as a follow-up to previous announcements. Resumed 4 days after the sudden pause.

Now accepting requests! I’m sorry to pause. You can now return to the blue badge quest.

However, the San Francisco, Calif.-Headquarters did not provide details on exactly why the process was suspended last week and whether users would make changes to the response schedule after resuming it. When contacted by Gadget 360, Twitter declined to comment on these details.

Twitter resumed the certification request process last month, but said it would respond to user certification requests in days or weeks. The company said that if the application is approved, it will show a blue badge on the user’s profile. Otherwise, a window was provided to reapply 30 days after receiving the Twitter decision.

Twitter has opened a validation window for profiles that belong to six different categories, government only. Companies, brands, and organizations; news media and journalists. Entertainment; Sports and Games; Activists, organizers and other influential individuals. Nevertheless, he proposed plans to expand the list in new categories later this year.

Now that the process has resumed, you can apply for profile verification and get a blue badge if you fall into a qualified category.To request authentication, use the Twitter app for mobile devices[設定とプライバシー]>[アカウント]>[認証リクエスト]Go to or from the Twitter website[設定]>[アカウント]>[アカウント情報]>[認証をリクエスト]You need to go to.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter at Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development.





