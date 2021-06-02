Amazon Prime Day: Mark your June 21-22 calendar





Amazon has confirmed that it will start an annual sale, commonly referred to as Prime Day, on Monday and Tuesday, June 21-22.

Amazon Prime Day in 2020 was significantly delayed from its normal schedule in mid-July each year due to the impact of COVID-19. The pandemic hit the event when Amazon Prime Day was postponed.

(Photo: Getty Images, Amazon)

However, CNBN said that despite the challenge of promoting Amazon Prime Day, Amazon’s third-party sellers earned more than $ 3.5 billion during the annual event for both small businesses. States that sellers’ sales in 2020 increased by 60% over sales in 2019.

Nonetheless, Amazon has not disclosed total Amazon Prime Day sales for 2020.

Amazon Prime Day: June 21-22

Bloomberg said the annual event will take place from June 21st to June 22nd this year, before Amazon’s official announcement.

Just days after the information was leaked, retail giants confirmed the date of Amazon Prime Day, which actually begins on June 21st and lasts until June 22nd.

According to Tech Crunch, Amazon is launching Prime Day with a new marketing promotion aimed at helping and helping small businesses within the platform. From June 7, 2021, until the Amazon Prime Day event begins, there will be a countdown-like pre-event promotion.

Prime members who spend at least $ 10 on items sold by registered SMEs will receive $ 10 Amazon Prime Credits that they can use to purchase items during the Prime Day event.

This great deal is available in some markets including the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Japan. Over 300,000 Amazon Prime Day sales partners will participate in this promotion.

Amazon Prime Day: Additional Sale

According to Ina’s report on Tech Crunch, Amazon Prime Day promises multiple discounts and savings on beauty, home, appliances, fashion, and Amazon devices. And again, online shop tycoons extend their sales events to Amazon’s extended franchises such as Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Amazon Music.

Amazon recently included a free upgrade to lossless streaming support as a way to pay tribute to Apple’s move to offer free promotions to music subscribers.

Amazon Prime Day: Additional Information

Amazon didn’t provide specific details about the next Prime Day sale, but said it would host thousands of deals, counting the days before the actual event began. Includes Lego, Mattel, Black and Decker, Le Creuset and Tommy Hilfiger.

Alexa device users can also shop early by asking “Alexa, what’s my deal?” From Friday, June 18, 2021.

