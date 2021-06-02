Specification and feature comparison-Technology News, Firstpost





Amaya Darvi June 2, 2021

Xiaomi and OnePlus have released a new 40-inch smart TV model within just a week. Not surprisingly, everyone wants to know which of the two is better. I haven’t received a review unit yet, but I thought I’d take a closer look at the specifications and features of both TVs to see if either one had a clear advantage. And while we were doing that, we thought about letting you know about it too. Take a look at how these two TVs stack on top of each other with seven important parameters. Let’s do it.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon vs OnePlus TV 40Y1: Design

Both TVs have a bezelless design and look almost the same when viewed from the front. The three-sided bezel is the thinnest and the bottom bezel is thicker. Interestingly, previous TV models in the Xiaomi 4A or Horizon and OnePlus Y series do not have a bezelless design. It’s just a coincidence that both companies considered deviating from the existing design at the same time. Both models look very good, which is good news for potential buyers.

The arrangement of the rear ports is slightly different. OnePlus prefers to have all the ports on the side, but Xiaomi has some on the side and the others on the bottom. Accessibility to the ports can only be seen with these TVs, but given that they are 40-inch models, accessibility is not an issue. At the moment, it seems to be an aesthetic link between the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition and the OnePlus TV 40Y1.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon vs OnePlus TV 40Y1: Connect

Xiaomi has a slight advantage in this area, thanks to its additional HDMI input and analog audio output. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has a 2x HDMI port, 2x USB port, AV input and optical audio output, while the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon edition has a 3x HDMI port, 2x USB port, AV input, S / PDIF output, There is a headphone output. It provides the option to connect an additional HDMI device and route the audio signal to a good old speaker system with a 3.5 mm Aux-in or coaxial analog input. On the wireless front, both TVs support single-band 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and feature Chromecast built-in. Its benefits Xiaomi is here.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon vs OnePlus TV 40Y1: Display

Both TVs have a 40-inch full HD screen, neither brand has specified it, but expects to have a VA panel. There is no claim to be HDR compliant, but that’s probably a good thing. It’s a good idea to stay away from low-budget full HD TVs, as they will always ruin HDR rendering. You cannot look at the spec sheet and comment on the potential image quality. You’ll have to wait for a review for more details.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon vs OnePlus TV 40Y1: Hardware and storage handling

Again, both TVs are evenly matched, both with a quad-core processor with a Cortex A53 core. The Xiaomi has a Mali 450 GPU, while the OnePlus TV has a Mali 470 GPU. From past experience, their actual performance is comparable. Both TVs bundle 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, and their chunks are used by the Android TV OS. Yet another tie.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon vs OnePlus TV 40Y1: Audio

As with image quality, you can’t really comment on what the quality of the audio output will look like in terms of numbers and features. For recording purposes, both TVs have two 20 watt RMS stereo speakers overall. OnePlus TV speakers support Dolby Audio, while Xiaomi speakers support DTS-HD. The sound quality of these TVs can only be discussed after the unit has been obtained and tested.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon vs OnePlus TV 40Y1: OS and user interface

Curiously, both brands chose Android TV 9.0 for these models. Version 10 has been released for some time, and Xiaomi already has several models running the new OS. Given that these are budget TVs, we can miss it at this point and hope that updates will arrive soon. When it comes to user interfaces, both manufacturers have almost in-stock Android UI options. We do, but both have their own launchers.

Xiaomi has a more popular PatchWall UI that has improved significantly over time. Content from up to 25 different OTT platforms is elegantly displayed and sorted. As long as you subscribe and log in to each platform on your TV, you can select content and start playing.

OnePlus has a similar one named OxygenPlay. It can’t be called a launcher or UI exactly, but it does provide similar content aggregation capabilities. Again, few can choose between the two in this regard.

Both models are based on the certified Android TV platform, so you can access about 5,000 apps on Google’s Play Store. Apps for all major OTT platforms in India are available here except Apple TV. Both TVs support voice commands and have Chromecast built-in as mentioned above. Simply put, all the benefits of the Android TV platform are available on both models.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon vs OnePlus TV 40Y1: Price

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 23,999, with a one-year warranty and an additional annual warranty on the panel. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is more affordable, priced at Rs 21,999 and comes with a similar warranty. Yes, the Xiaomi TV has some additional connection ports, but there is no guarantee that it will add thousands of rupees. Again, we have not yet analyzed the most important aspects of the actual performance of these televisions. Only by testing them can you determine which one offers better value. At present, it seems to be a very close battle.

