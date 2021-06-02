Infinix Note 10 Release Date in India: The Infinix Note 10 series will be available in India on June 7th and will be available from Flipkart.





Infinix plans to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Note 10 series. The launch is scheduled for June 7. This was announced by the company in a small video on Twitter, from which the Flipkart logo implies that the series is available.

— InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) 1622549819000 Remember, the company announced the series last month, revealing US dollar prices. However, availability was uncertain at that time. At that time, the company launched two smartphones, the Infinix Note 10 and the Infinix Note 10 Pro. Both handsets shared some of the specifications. Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications Running on an Android 11-based operating system as-is, the Infinix Note 10 Pro offers a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and FHD + (2460xx1080p) resolution. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, the Infinix Note 10 Pro offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset also comes with support up to 2TB. For image processing, Infinix Note 10 Pro accommodates 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera settings. On the front is a 16MP single sensor. Read more: The Infinix Note 10 Pro with a 5000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. Infinix Note 10 Specification This model also offers a 6.95 inch IPS LCD display with FHD + (2460xx1080p) resolution, but does not come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Infinix Note 10 supports up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Support for this model’s microSD card is also limited to 256GB. The camera section includes a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setting on the back and a single 16MP sensor on the front. As for the battery, it has a 5000mAh battery but supports 18W fast charging.





