Are you considering unsubscribing from WhatsApp? Here are some apps you can use instead. Technology News





Indian users have expressed concern about Facebook-owned WhatsApp privacy policy updates. The update and policy implementation deadline has passed, but the question remains: WhatsApp is a good alternative?

Netizens are asking this question after WhatsApp revised its privacy terms on January 6th, withholding the ability to share user data such as location and phone number with partners.

Choose from a variety of social messaging apps, including Google Hangouts, Google Chats, Telegram, and Signal.

Telegram and Signal are the most popular solutions that many are considering, and online search has increased in recent days.

Here’s what you need to know about the top three Whatsapp options:

telegram:

Telegram started as a messaging application in 2013, but the platform has evolved significantly since then. Today, the app offers a variety of features and channels. Telegram has a large number of new users who can send files up to 1.5GB. You can add up to 200,000 users to a group. Compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, Windows NT, macOS and Linux based operating systems.

signal

Signal is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Signal Private Messenger app, unlike WhatsApp, can also be accessed on the iPad. Users can download it to Windows, Linux, and Mac, just like WhatsApp.

Signal has seen a surge in downloads worldwide in recent weeks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also encourages people to “use Signal.” Thanks to his nomination, Signal has surpassed WhatsApp and has become the most popular free app in the App Store in India, Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong and Switzerland.

Viber

As old as WhatsApp, Viber users get unlimited calls, unlimited text messages, and high-quality video chat.

Viber Messenger’s group video calling feature is now available for more people.

However, shifts are not limited to mobile. Viber now allows up to 30 people to participate in a single video conversation, regardless of the platform they’re using.

(There is input from the agency)

