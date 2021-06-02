Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab leaks in tri-fold design





The brainwaves of Samsung’s latest foldable device are provided in the form of a larger device that uses two foldable panels that close in the center of the phone. In addition, there is space for the stylus.

The so-called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab comes from Samsung’s patent found by LetsGoDigital. This patent refers to a foldable device with a built-in S-pen stylus. This seems like a good way to put a foldable tablet into practical use.

The name of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab comes from LGD trying to find the most logical name for Samsung to use. The patent itself has an unpleasantly plain title of “foldable electronics, including electronic pens.”

As shown in these renderings created by Yanko Design’s Sarang Sheth, the S Pen is magnetically attached to one end of the tablet. When folded, the S Pen fits snugly between the two ends, with little worry of loosening.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Sarang Sheth)

There are practical advantages to making this foldable with this triptych pattern, LetsGoDigital Note. Although the S-shaped foldable device just like the Samsung display showed, it gets quite thick when closed. , This triptych tile keeps the closed device thin. However, for foldable tablets, portability may not be that important. That’s because a foldable tablet isn’t a device intended to be used on a regular basis on the move like a foldable cell phone.

However, it seems that folding in one is not enough for Samsung. The patent shows that these panels can be folded back and forth. This means that not only does the tablet open and close completely, but there is also a more compact mode that uses only the center of the screen.

Another patent filed by Samsung and found by LGD describes how to use such a foldable device. It mentions opening multiple app windows at the same time, with the interface adapting depending on whether the display is open or closed, allowing the user to freely switch between app positions. It resembles the existing software of today’s clamshell mobile phones and the recently leaked Split UI operating system designed with flexible devices in mind.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Sarang Sheth)

Unless Samsung is really quiet, this design won’t hit the shelves right away. Next-generation foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, will be available in late summer or early autumn. Expected to appear in. However, according to the leaks we’ve seen so far, these devices are very similar to their predecessors.

There’s nothing to look forward to with these phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is believed to be compatible with the S Pen, with a camera underneath the display to get the most out of the larger display, but the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is better for the average user. Prices may be reduced for ease of use.

Given that the foldable market is still small at the moment, both of these phones are very likely to be recommended in our ranking of the best foldable phones.

