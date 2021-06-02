Google Play Pass expands to more countries and adds some new games





If you’ve been waiting for your Google Play Pass to reach your country, now’s your chance. Google’s subscription service for Android games and apps is currently available in 90 countries and territories worldwide.

When Google launched the Play Pass in September 2019, it was limited to the United States only. Over time, the company has expanded its service to several other markets. As of March 31, 2021, it has been distributed to 42 countries and territories worldwide. As a result, Play Pass has expanded to 48 additional markets in the last two months. This is an impressive feat by Google.

Newly added countries include Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Fiji, Mali, Paraguay, South Africa, Ukraine and Uruguay. I’ll give you a complete list here, but it’s too long. Click here to see if your Google Play Pass is available in your country.

More than 40 new games will also be added to Google Play Pass

The Google Play Pass comes with a catalog of about 350 Android apps and games in September 2019. Since then, several new titles have been added to the subscription service. As of the last update by the company on March 31, 2021, there were just over 800 titles. In recent months, Google has added 42 more games to its roster.

The latest additions include action, sports, role-playing, strategy, education, racing, simulation and board games, as well as many puzzle and adventure games. Here you can find a complete list of new games added to Google Play Pass.

Just days after Apple announced a similar subscription service for iOS games and apps called Apple Arcade, Google launched Play Pass. The subscription service gives you ad-free access to a complete catalog of Android apps and games for $ 4.99 per month. Google also introduced a $ 29.99 / year plan for Play Pass last July. Apple Arcade’s monthly subscription costs the same $ 4.99, but the annual plan is significantly higher, at $ 49.99.

However, Verizon customers can get a Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade for free with an unlimited plan starting at $ 35 per month. If you already have an unlimited plan, you can add these gaming services to your account at no additional charge.

However, it is not a lifelong offer. Free subscriptions to these services can only be obtained for up to 12 months. After that, if you continue to use either service or choose an annual plan, you will have to pay an additional $ 4.99 per month.

