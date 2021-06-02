Transform business mobility with technology innovation





Disruptive technology is transforming transportation and mobility, and the journey is still in its infancy.

Advances in technology have created a paradigm shift in the way we live and work, promising to make every trip faster, cheaper, more convenient and sustainable.

And as exciting new opportunities emerge for the transportation of goods and people, alternative commercial models will usher in shaping the future of business.

Connect the dots

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been a hot topic at the forefront of the technological world, but its potential has yet to be fully realized.

Companies are investing in a wide variety of connected solutions, but interoperability restrictions have somewhat curtailed adoption. In many areas of business technology, scalable deployments struggle to take off beyond proof of concept.

The challenge remains one of the commercial trends. Connected businesses, at least in part, must be business-driven for the bottom-up innovation of connectivity to be successful. In fact, where the true value of the IoT is sought and unleashed, the market is accelerating.

Business transportation, where connected cars are already more than a simple means of transportation, is a good example.

Backed by an open telematics platform and its application programming interfaces (APIs), connected commercial vehicles are at the heart of Service 4.0, a fusion of service business operations and smart digital systems.

The demands of fleet operators for more advanced automation of key business processes have enabled data to be leveraged in unprecedented ways. As a result, the impact on service delivery, product flow and efficient use of transportation resources is widespread.

Mobile workers on the go are figuratively digitally glued to the back office, transforming traditional business processes from corporate headquarters, warehouses, warehouses to customers.

A powerful example of this business-driven interconnectivity is meaningful and scalable between fleet management software and office suites such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), billing systems, routing and scheduling optimization, supply chain planning, and asset management. Brought integration.

Thanks to the seamless integration of Webfleet Solutions’ cloud-based fleet management platform, WEBFLEET, with over 300 third-party business applications, the actual efficiency gains achieved by thousands of global enterprises are demand-driven. It shows the connection method completely. Innovation can thrive.

Against this background, mobility management is gaining momentum, and the connected car platform provides an important foundation for the development of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS).

From a business perspective, MaaS sees all the integration from travel planning to payment services on all modes of transportation, public or private. Telematics data plays a major role here by providing the cost and behavioral insights needed to optimize the financial, efficiency, and sustainability impact of all mobility decisions.

With the rise of shared mobility such as car sharing and micro-mobility, employee mobility allowances implemented by companies across Europe should help accelerate this trend.

Intelligent vehicles are connected and become autonomous

The development of connected cars is also essentially related to the development of autonomous transportation.

Self-driving cars do not necessarily require connectivity, but vehicle-to-vehicle (V2X) communication wireless data exchange with other vehicles, infrastructure, external devices, and networks is important to unlock safety benefits. It is a realization factor and is considered indispensable.

The timeline, where self-driving cars are likely to drive on public roads, has been continuously boosted by race participants, from General Motors to Tesla.

This is understandable. After all, the complexity of this business is considerable. However, self-driving cars are just around the corner, as automakers and tech companies are investing heavily in R & D programs.

In the business world, self-driving commercial vehicles should help reduce fuel consumption by using smart algorithms to eliminate driving performance inefficiencies and minimize idling time. Elsewhere, the fusion of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies is also being conducted in actual platooning tests. There, self-driving trucks line up to form a wind-resistant “road train.”

Raise the hurdle of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI), disguised as data processing and task automation, has long been an integral part of many transport technologies, but advanced algorithms and machine learning engines can be expected to become more sophisticated. ..

For example, Bridgestone has already used AI to improve product quality by optimizing the placement of tire components, and is now working with Microsoft to detect tire damage issues in real time. We are developing the first monitoring system.

The Tire Damage Monitoring System (TDMS) uses, among other things, Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP), which provides access to AI and Internet of Things (IoT) features.

The integration of connected car datasets with AI is rapidly evolving and integrating with the automotive fleet supply chain.

For businesses, this means that vehicle diagnostic-based fleet services, maintenance, and repairs (SMRs) will become increasingly preemptive and the booking process will be automated.

AI opportunities to inform fleet management systems and enhance the interpretation of large datasets continue to expand, saving business time and money while improving road safety and operational efficiency.

As 5G rollouts accelerate, connected car datasets and AI will also become an integral part of smart city development and sharing and advances in autonomous transportation, with traffic flow, environmental sustainability, more efficient and flexible. Helps optimize work practices.

Leverage the transition of electricity to your business

Efforts for cleaner road transport through electrification are key elements on the road to a zero and greener economy.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have slowed market growth, but the number of electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow and prices are expected to fall as manufacturers become available.

EV innovations in recent years have been remarkable and the momentum continues. Tabless batteries with larger cylindrical cells are currently being designed, such as at Tesla’s laboratories, and other manufacturers are making waves in solid-state R & D.

At the same time, the charging ecosystem, including on-the-road and ultra-fast EV charging, is expanding.

However, the transition of business to EVs requires a change in the mindset of both enterprises and drivers, and the range and charging availability must be incorporated into the way vehicles are managed and operated.

Connected fleet data remains crucial for companies embarking on an EV journey. As a result, new capabilities will be incorporated into telematics solutions such as WEBFLEET to provide remote insights into enterprise electric and hybrid vehicles. This includes information about battery level, mileage remaining, real-time charging status and remaining charging time.

Further reports and data insights identify internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the fleet that companies may switch to equivalent EVs and retroactively show how financially beneficial the addition of EVs to the fleet was. Helps to calculate accurately. Compare running costs with ICE. A car to show future EV strategies.

Race to CASE

Advances and dissemination of these autonomous, connected, electrical and shared (CASE) technology developments represent the future of our transport ecosystem.

The market is complex and telematics is just one of the key parts of jigsaw puzzles. Sharing a vision across enterprises, consumers, governments, and industry can increase industry- and enterprise-wide collaboration to achieve ambitious and collective goals.

There are so many challenges, but there are greater opportunities to drive change and ensure that advances in transportation technology provide a golden ticket to the future of more efficient and sustainable mobility. There is.

Beverley Wise, Sales Director, UK and Ireland, Webfleet Solutions

