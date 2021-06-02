Google Meet sends network connection failure notifications and suggests troubleshooting methods





Google Meet has introduced the ability to send notifications to users when their internet connection is poor. It also provides customized troubleshooting recommendations and quick actions to reduce resource consumption for video chat apps. Google also provides workspace administrators with access to view and troubleshoot instances using Meet quality tools when users are unable to join a call. Workspace management tools are already available while the new Google Meet feature rollout begins on June 1st.

Through a series of posts on the Workspace blog, Google has announced a number of new features that improve the calling experience on Google Meet. If the user has a poor internet connection, the chat app will say, “A notification bubble explaining the problem,[その他のオプション]”Red dot in the menu” is displayed.From there, the user[トラブルシューティングとヘルプ]You can select to provide users with important information about the problem and provide troubleshooting guidance.

Google Meet also provides customized troubleshooting recommendations in the form of personalized suggestions based on detected performance issues. The blog states, “This can be useful in situations where reduced available processing resources affect call quality, such as the device automatically slowing down the CPU to extend battery life.” I will.

In addition, Google Meet recommends some quick actions to improve call quality. These quick one-click changes help reduce your app’s resource consumption by reducing CPU or network bandwidth usage. It also offers suggestions for improving the user experience, such as adding closed captions to help you better understand the audio.

The Meet Quality Control Tool has been updated for Google Workspace administrators. This helps analyze why users are unable to join a call. “You’ll see a new icon on the timeline indicating that you failed to join. To see more information, just hover over the icon,” Google’s blog says.

Google Workspace admins when users try to join a call with the maximum number of participants, when a call participant refuses to join, when the request times out because no one in the call answers, or when they reconnect. You can see the failed connection attempts. You joined the call after it was deleted, or your account was rejected due to previous abuse. These new features in the Meet Quality Tool allow administrators to quickly support users without asking Google for help.

These new features are available to all Google Workspace users, as well as basic and business users of G Suite. For administrators, Meet Quality Tool updates have already been rolled out. New features in Google Meet take advantage of Google’s rapid rollout domain and planned rollout domain, but users enrolled in the previous domain will begin receiving updates from June 1st. Users of the planned rollout domain may have to wait at least 15 days. New features.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast to discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever you can get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.





