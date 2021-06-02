Colorado ski resorts invested heavily in innovation last season





Over the years, resort captains have been slowly and steadily investing in technology. Behind the scenes of wireless networks, point-of-sale systems, accommodation reservation systems, and online ticket sales were usually hidden behind flashy projects, including new chairlifts and terrain.

Ski resorts raging with the new coronavirus are now interested in technology that is clearly not sexy, which is now a top priority. Bookings, early purchases, contactless interactions at retail stores, mobile apps After a year of resorts doing everything they can to reduce congestion, the 2020-21 season marks the moment when the US resort industry jumps into the modern world.

We’ve always had these plans for investing in technology, but COVID has accelerated everything, said Eric Fossil, marketing director at Altera Mountain, which operates 15 ski resorts based in Denver. We took years of the process and completed it in about five months.

During the pandemic, technology acceptance spread to all demographics and every industry. Shoppers who were reluctant to buy online quickly learned the tricks of e-commerce. The ski resort industry has taken the wave with innovations that are essential to the skiing experience.

John Lyly, who spent seven years building early-buying technology to secure the entire Vail Resorts business plan, sees this as a new standard. He is currently the Chief Information Officer of the Aspen Skiing Company.

Vail Resorts is probably 10 years ahead of the resort industry in technology investment, Lily said. So it’s not surprising that perhaps the most impressive technical feat last year was due to Vail Resorts. In just a few months, the company has deployed a custom booking system for all 34 ski resorts in North America. By the end of the 2020-21 season, the system had booked millions of reservations.

Shortly after Vail Resorts closed all ski resorts in North America in mid-March 2020, the company began developing a booking system for the next season.

Resort operators have implemented state-of-the-art technology with systems that integrate newly acquired ski resorts into their custom software and operational networks. This integration allows skiers to use the same pass at all of the company’s 37 ski resorts. And place all resort managers on the same platform to increase the efficiency of your entire Vail Resorts network.

With a team of data engineers capable of creating software, Vail Resorts chose to build its own booking system. The company already had epicpass.com, a web portal where skiers have an account to buy ski passes. The engineers found the opportunity to use their existing sites and accounts for booking.

Tim April, Chief Information Officer of Vail Resorts, says he has spent 20 years building his technology network.

When the company launched its booking system in mid-November, Vail Resorts data engineers and software designers were aware of the enormous demand. It’s too big for the website to buy the pass. So they used a company called Queue It to create a virtual waiting room with outside help. During the first few days of booking, the waiting room had tens of thousands of skiers waiting for the season’s booking.

The Aprils team worked in what he called the IT War Room and built a booking system that allowed resorts to adjust bookings based on available terrain and COVID limits for countries, states and regions. The booking system needed to work for skiers who wanted to avoid congestion and to have access to as many skis as possible with the passes they had already purchased, April said.

It was a quick innovation for months, with almost every department of the company at the design table.

This required extensive coordination between operations, marketing, data analytics, software and IT on the infrastructure side, April said. It was great to have different teams working together to innovate really quickly.

This was followed by another resort introducing a bespoke booking system, such as booking parking at Powder Corp.’s Copper Mountain and booking ski days at Altera Winter Park.

Heavyweights aren’t the only defenders of technology in 2021. Small ski resorts, which are slowly migrating to e-commerce, online ticket sales, rental bookings and mobile apps, filled the digital divide last season.

It either employs pre-sale and contactless transactions, or addresses the turmoil from parking lots to toilets, said Rick Kahl, editor of Ski Area Management magazine. Many small areas have chosen technology. And despite their concerns about the learning curve, poor performance and inadequate training, everything worked very well almost everywhere.

A skier descending the Crested Butte Mountain Resort in February 2020. (Jerry Blevins, Colorado Sun)

After decades of looking at the ski resort industry across the country, Karl, who is about to retire, has dozens of stories of small, independent hills with great success in technology between 2020 and 2021. ing. For example, the 4-lift Bluewood ski resort in Washington has invested $ 350,000 in software and online sales, and about one-third of lift tickets are sold online, marking a record season.

Sunlight Mountain Resort has entered its busiest season in history, selling 80% of its daily lift tickets online, with an average of about 30% in recent years.

In addition, Glenwood Springs Resort has lost its lift ticket queue as a result of improved e-commerce technology, said Troy Hawks, a Sunlight spokeswoman.

Technology has saved us in many ways how Sunlight has revamped its online sales system to drive more skiers to early sales and allow resorts to limit capacity. , Said Hawks. This season’s technology has jumped to the top of the priority list for many operators. At some ski resorts, marketing and communications technology may have gained a more lasting position at future capital planning meetings.

Karl heard resort industry insiders call technological progress freeze, thaw, and refreeze.

The systems were frozen for many operators, but the pandemic unfrozen those systems, Karl said. People had to be flexible and innovative. But soon, the system freezes again and locks in. Given the positive experiences people have experienced in technology and e-commerce, they will surely be part of the future resort planning and purchasing process.

Lily has spent her career in aspen skiing leading the ski industry captain to technology. It has never been so easy. Long-time resort leaders can intuitively understand the value of improved lifts, expanded terrain, or new restaurants. He said it would be difficult to pay $ 1 million for a customer relationship management system upgrade.

The pandemic changed that. According to Lily, ski resorts were more tech-focused, forced to invest more in technology, and everyone was competing to roll out all this new technology before the ski season, so last year. I really prioritized speed to the market in the summer.

Many other industries are far ahead of skiing in terms of user-friendly technology. Lily pointed to Starbucks, ordered a drink over the phone, and slipped in without lining up to get it. Or United Airlines with his TSA information, his vaccination card, and even his family’s dietary preferences. That technical relationship reduces friction, Lily said.

And there is a lot of friction in the ski resort business. Park, look for rental shops, wait for boots and skis to try on, wait for tickets, and finally load up your chairs. New technology allows skiers to reserve parking and have skis and boots on standby at the hotel. You can also shake your phone under the kiosk scanner to get a path with a pre-ordered radio frequency chip.

Last season, Aspen Skiing reversed the percentage of skiers who pre-ordered all tickets and rental equipment and the percentage of skiers who were waiting in line on the day they arrived at the hill. (Private companies haven’t disclosed the numbers, but in the past, far more Aspen skiers have been waiting to buy tickets and rent gear when they arrive, says Lily.)

According to Lily, customers have that relationship in advance. It was a big deal and the pandemic accelerated it.

Alterras’ revamped Ikon App allows skiers to order and pay for food at several resort restaurants using their mobile phones from the lift. The app also allows skiers to secure space on several resort lift lines without actually lining up. New features next season will allow skiers to compare all of their on-hill skiing days, vertical feet, etc. to selected groups, rather than the entire icon passholder.

Vail Resorts integrates passholder discounts in all businesses, including rental, retail and dining. Last year, the company offered visitors the opportunity to rent equipment online or via mobile phones and have it delivered to condominium or hotel rooms. The program is very popular and will be an option at all resort rental shops, April said.

Both operators no longer have to wait in line at the ticket office to mess with mobile-enabled kiosks where skiers can use their mobile phones to receive reserved tickets and passes.

All these new upgrades are designed to keep people safe in the pandemic and reduce the hassle of skiing days. They have to do it. Skiers are expecting it now, April said.

New digital products can require a bit of whims to get users onboard, but pandemics have forced them to stay home and significantly expand the technology adoption curve for locked-down users. I did.

Everyone became digital natives almost overnight, April said. It was a big unlock and a big aha! For me, this massive adoption of using technology for everything, on the other hand, is now promising.

And now the resort industry has to do that.

According to Fossil, this momentum and investment in technology will continue even after the benefits have been seen. This year we learned on the fly and built and worked with all these intuitive systems. Why don’t they do that? Why should I do it for skiing when all of this is seen in other parts of our lives?

