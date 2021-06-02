OnePlus may be working on a crypto wallet





OnePlus is reportedly working on launching a cryptocurrency wallet and is asking users to provide feedback on blockchain technology. They are conducting a survey to get the user’s opinion about cryptocurrencies.

Users will be asked to provide age, location and gender information. They also need to quote the history of investing in the crypto market. In the rest of the survey, users need to say how long they have invested in cryptocurrencies and how often they buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Other questions that need to be answered include the period for checking the price of cryptocurrencies, the amount invested in the purchase, the trading platform, and the device used for trading. In addition, users can share issues and inconveniences with investing and retaining cryptocurrencies with OnePlus.

Next, respondents need to say whether they used a software hot wallet such as Coinbase Wallet or MetaMask. The investigation is not yet complete. On the next page, you need to evaluate how to save the seed phrase in your wallet, evaluate the safety of keeping the seed phrase online, and explain if you have ever lost the seed phrase.

In the next part, respondents will be asked if they have used a hardware encrypted wallet, have purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), or have tried to create their own NFTs. Should be stated. In the final question, the user needs to answer if they have bought a second-hand cell phone.

OnePlus wants to enter the crypto market with crypto wallets

Anyway, the long research is over, but it shows that OnePlus is serious about entering the crypto market. Of course, this market has many ups and downs and is still unstable for mass investment.

OnePlus is likely to be a service provider for traders and wants to create wallets and trading apps. If the company officially announces its entry into the crypto market, it is likely that the trading app and crypto wallet will be installed by default on its mobile phones.

OnePlus is not the first OEM to enter the cryptocurrency market. Samsung introduced a blockchain wallet over a year ago to facilitate transactions for Galaxy owners. Samsung’s Blockchain Wallet is currently available at most of the company’s flagship stores. OnePlus can follow the same path as Samsung.

