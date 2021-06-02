After all, the Xbox Series X doesn’t have its own Dolby feature





Update: Microsoft has contacted Tom’s Guide to provide fixes for the following articles: The first Xbox blog post to make sure Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are dedicated to the Xbox Series X for the next two years was actually mistakenly posted.

A Microsoft spokeswoman said, “A blog post mistakenly posted by the local Xbox team contained inaccurate information about the Xbox Series X | S Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision exclusivity. We’ve partnered to bring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to Xbox gamers, and we’ll soon share the general availability of Dolby Vision on the Xbox Series X | S. ”

Therefore, it seems that these Dolby features could theoretically be introduced into additional game consoles at any time in the future. The original article is …

According to the official Xbox blog post, after this time frame, the Xbox Series X could have exclusive use of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for two years, and this feature could probably be introduced on the PS5.

This news originally surfaced thanks to a post on the official French Xbox Wire. The article was likely deleted afterwards because Microsoft’s terms for dealing with Dolby couldn’t have been published. However, because it’s difficult to eradicate the information from the Internet, the post was screen-capped before it was deleted. Widely shared.

The blog post was translated (via VGC) and “Xbox Series X | S has been compatible with Dolby Atmos since its release, and Dolby Vision will appear on these consoles sometime in 2021. Year.”

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Exclusive for 2 Years Xbox https://t.co/hJVcyzg92KJune 1, 2021

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound system that competes primarily with Sony’s 3D audio technology, at least in console space. Dolby Vision, on the other hand, is a form of HDR that optimizes the way television delivers images. Neither feature is currently available on PS5.

These technologies are a huge benefit for the Xbox Series X when it comes directly to the PlayStation’s flagship console in terms of audio and HDR. And this exclusive deal means that Microsoft’s big black box will remain the home of Dolby Atmos / Vision for now, but suggests that the PS5 will be able to get these features in the future. Of course, Microsoft could negotiate more exclusivity, or Sony might not be interested in bringing Dolby features to its console years after its launch.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The blog post also revealed that the official Xbox wireless headset will only offer free Dolby Atmos support until the end of September. “The partnership with Dolby allows us to activate Dolby Atmos for headphones on all Xbox wireless headsets until September 30, 2021. After this trial period, you can purchase a license for the app directly from Dolby.”

We still don’t know how important this news is to the long run of the Xbox Series X. PS5 players will be pleased to know that within two years these Dolby features could be included in Sony’s latest gaming consoles.

If you’re still looking for a next-generation system, but haven’t secured it yet due to ongoing supply issues, bookmark the Xbox Series X Restock and PS5 Restock Guide. These include the latest inventory information obtained.

