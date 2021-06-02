Opinion: Biden’s tax system harms investment, employment and innovation





President Joe Biden creates pre-school education, free community colleges, and businesses to create jobs, raise wages, and improve the conditions of the general public by spending more on infrastructure and industrial policy. We have a big plan to improve the conditions of the general public by funding higher taxes on and the income and capital gains of wealthy Americans. These taxes are fair and politically appealing. It may look like it, but it can be a deprivation of employment.

By raising the federal corporate tax from 21% to 28% and raising the personal income tax and state tax for those who earn more than $ 400,000, the effective tax rate on profits distributed as dividends will be raised from approximately 47.5% to 62.7%. I will.

This will allow companies to move manufacturing, R & D and patents abroad to provide backroom service in India and similar locations. And these taxes will significantly reduce post-tax payments from IRA and other retirement savings for the elderly.

Tax bite

Increasing the capital gains rate for those who earn more than $ 1 million from 24.8% to 43.4% will increase the combined state and federal taxes in California and New York City by at least 53%.

The prices of shares held for 10 years prior to the coronavirus infection reflected an 18% loss due to inflation. This will raise the real maximum tax rate on capital gains for Golden State and Big Apple to at least 70%.

Biting is especially troublesome for family-owned businesses. Biden wants to both tax capital gains and property taxes at the time of death. If that happens, many companies will be subject to a death tax of 70% or more.

In many cases, it is too expensive for the founder and spouse to buy enough life insurance to cover these taxes, forcing many car dealers, general contractors, and other decent-sized companies to sell. You won’t get it. Their children can lose their jobs in the family business.

In the tech sector, venture capitalists bet on start-ups that promise to solve difficult engineering problems. In many cases, the goal is to pay a large amount of initial public offering or sell to giant companies like Google GOOG, + 0.76%, Amazon AMZN, -0.14%, General Motors GM, + 0.57%. Taxed on gain. rate.

Trapped in capital

Entrepreneurs are good at identifying consumer interests and solving difficult design problems. They lack the marketing talent of Earon Musk and Tim Cook’s skills in government and business and international diplomacy. Higher capital gains taxes make founders more than guaranteed by a wide range of management skills. You will stick to your business for a long time.

This lock-in effect will reduce the value of startups for venture capitalists, discourage investment in high-risk, high-return new businesses, and slow the spread of new technologies in the US economy and overseas markets. It will reduce US productivity growth, higher wages, and the overall contribution of new businesses to international competitiveness.

The U.S. economy is increasingly relying on tech entrepreneurs to drive the modernization of traditional manufacturing industries such as automobiles and create entirely new industries such as cloud computing and collaboration software that enhance virtual workspaces. I will.

Byden’s capital gains tax will rock many American inventions and send engineering entrepreneurs looking for funding in European innovation-friendly countries such as China, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Simply put, Biden’s corporate and capital gains taxes curb employment and wages for both high-tech workers in metropolitan San Francisco, New York, Boston and other high-tech centers and workers in the more general service sector. Will push down.

This will reduce state and municipal tax revenues. Important public services are difficult to fund in these core cities and cause more crime, poorly performing schools, and many other social problems.

The law of supply and demand

Progressive policy analysts who join the Biden administration and receive a lot of media time read from a strange book on economics. They are campaigning for a carbon tax because, after all, raising the price of emissions will reduce Americans’ use of fossil fuels. But will raising capital prices affect the risk of taker investment?

The law of supply and demand seems to apply only to support progressive policy objectives.

Overall, Mr Biden’s taxes are an attack on US-based manufacturing and tech innovation, further exacerbating the lives of low-income Americans working in the wealthiest cities and middle-class suburbs.

Peter Morici is an economist at the University of Maryland, an honorary business professor, and a national columnist.

