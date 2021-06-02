Leaker says Galaxy Note may be back next year – BGR





A report prior to the launch of the Galaxy S21 stated that the Ultra version would be the first Galaxy S flavor to support the S Pen Stylus. However, unlike a notebook, the stylus is not stored inside the smartphone. At the time, I speculated that Samsung might be preparing to discontinue the notebook series, but I felt this was out of place in today’s mobile environment. Note has lost its appeal on large screens for many years, as all other handsets have their own large displays. If the Galaxy S supports a stylus, it’s easy to make notes.

Samsung said at the time that it would extend stylus support to other devices. Besides the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was also rumored to work with the S Pen. After that, Samsung confirmed that there is no Galaxy Note 21 this year due to lack of chips. However, Samsung felt that it was taking advantage of the current situation to plan to remove the Note series from its roster. Instead of Note 21, buyers were buying Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy this summer. Three new Galaxy devices are available, including the S21 FE. However, Samsung isn’t happy with the performance of the S21 Ultra, so leakers say the Galaxy Note may come out in the future.

A leaker named @FrontTron on Twitter responded to another well-known Samsung leaker and asked his followers if they wanted the Galaxy Note to come back next year.

It will come back. Okay. They are discussing the S21 Ultra with the S21 Ultra, whose market reaction and sales performance of the S-Pen has not met expectations. https://t.co/ZfgILVfg9I

— Tron (@FrontTron) May 31, 2021

@FrontTron said Note will be back because Samsung has already analyzed the issue. The support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its S-pen didn’t make a positive impression on the market, and sales performance didn’t live up to expectations, leaked.

We already know that Samsung’s Galaxy S21 can barely keep up with iPhone 12 sales. The graph below shows that the iPhone 12 mobile phone sold significantly more than the S21 mobile phone in the first quarter. Apple’s iPhone accounted for a large $ 100 billion share spent on mobile phones in the first three months of this year, and Apple moved more inventory than Samsung.

Top 10 smartphone sales by sales (left) and number of units (right) in the first quarter of 2021.Image Source: Counterpoint Research

The $ 1,199.99 Galaxy S21 Ultra was also more expensive than the regular S21 model and probably more expensive than the cheapest Note 21 released by Samsung. The S Pen isn’t included in the S21 Ultra box and must be purchased separately. there is. In addition, the stylus requires a special case that is convenient to carry.

The regular S21 version doesn’t support stylus, but it’s significantly more affordable, starting at $ 799.99 and $ 999.99 before the discount was applied.

According to media reports prior to the launch of the Galaxy S21, it is speculated that Samsung is trying to expand sales of clamshell mobile phones. These devices are slightly more expensive and increase your bottom line. It makes sense to replace the notebook with a foldable handset. Phones like Fold 3 can carry on the legacy of notebooks. The fold has a larger screen than a traditional handset and supports the S pen, but the stylus is not built into the phone. However, Fold is more expensive than Note.

No matter what Leaker says, there are no rumors that such a device actually exists, so it’s clear that the Galaxy Note 21 won’t hit the shelves this year. The Galaxy handset remains a secret. Samsung has a year to decide whether to make a Galaxy Note 22 or think about how to integrate the S Pen into more devices.

