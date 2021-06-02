Twitter authentication program resumes in application





Twitter’s validation program restarted the application after it became apparent that the number of applications was surprising.

Getting the coveted blue checkmark has been a long process for some people. Twitter used to take a fairly opaque approach, but gave little clue as to the criteria for validating accounts …

Background

Twitter authentication was first introduced in 2009, but it was mostly an invitation-only process. Twitter will proactively contact accounts owned by public individuals and invite them to verify their identities to verify their accounts.

In 2017, the company began actively soliciting applications from people who felt they were eligible for their account, but soon abandoned it when it came to verifying accounts belonging to neo-Nazis. At the time, said the blue checkmark did not approve the account, but merely confirmed that the account was who it was, and it was clear that reform was needed.

After that, there was a very long pause before Twitter resumed the validation program in a much more transparent format. Twitter has listed three criteria for validation. The user must meet the following conditions:

Authentication is currently limited to six categories of accounts.

Government Companies, Brands, Organizations News Organizations and Journalists Entertainment Sports and Games Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals

Additional categories will be added later this year.

Pause and restart Twitter authentication program

The new program didn’t last long, but was suspended in just a week. The company didn’t seem to expect the amount of applications it received.

The @verified account tweeted today that the application has been restarted.

Now accepting requests! I’m sorry to pause. You can now return to the blue badge quest.

You can apply from the iPhone Twitter app.

Please click […] icon.[設定とプライバシー]Go to[アカウント]Go to[アカウント情報]Go to[認証リクエスト]Tap[リクエストを開始]Tap Submit your request and wait for Twitter’s decision

