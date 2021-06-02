Google states that India’s new IT rules do not apply to search engines.Center will respond by July 25 | Latest News India





American technology giant Google Inc argued Wednesday that India’s information technology rules for digital media do not apply to its search engine, and issued a previous order to the High Court of Delhi, passed on the bench of a single judge. I asked you to destroy it. Relationship with certain problematic content posted on internet pornographic websites. Google said the judge “misrated” the search engine as a “social media mediator” or “significant social media mediator” offered under the new rules.

What kind of case is it?

In this case, a photo of a woman was uploaded to a pornographic site without the consent of some “unfamiliar people.” Despite a court order ordering the removal of content, the entire photo could not be completely removed from the internet. In addition, some “wrong parties” continued to be happy to repost and redirect content to other sites, the court noted.

What did the court say?

In light of these observations, a first-instance judge of the High Court of Delhi created a template on April 20 that could give appropriate instructions to the website hosting the dissenting material. 24 hours after receiving the judicial order.

The court also said that search engines would need to be given additional instructions to disable access to problematic content by “deindexing” and “dereferencing” the listed search results. Stated. Given that Google’s search engine is an intermediary, the court said, “We used automated tools to employ proactive monitoring to identify, remove, or delete exactly the same content as the problematic content in question. We must try to invalidate access. “The issue of court orders. “

According to the order, search engines must block search results around the world related to content, the order said. The parties to the proceedings.

The court pointed out that if the intermediary does not meet these conditions, he may lose the privilege of exemption under the Information Technology (IT) law.

Google’s opposition to court order

Google points out that High Court of Delhi judges “misrated” search engines as “social media mediators” or “significant social media mediators,” as provided under the new rules. Did.

In addition, in an appeal against the April 20 ruling, Google said, “In addition, a single judge integrated various sections of IT law with the individual rules set out beneath them, with such crimes. We have passed a template instruction that combines all the rules. “

With this in mind, Google claims that the new IT rules developed under these guidelines do not apply to its search engines, and removes the judge’s finding that he is a “social media intermediary.” I asked for. With the aforementioned petition, Google further sought protection against compulsory behavior due to violations of templates or guidelines set by a single judge.

Where is the case standing now?

Following Google’s petition, Chief Justice DN Patel and Judge Jotisin of the High Court of Delhi said no provisional orders were issued at this time.

The court issued notices to the central government, the Delhi government, the Indian Internet Service Providers Association, Facebook, porn sites, and women who have been sentenced by a single judge. July 25th.

