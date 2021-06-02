How startup mindsets generate innovation on a global scale





High-impact topics

In this series, author and organization coach Chris Clearfield talks with leaders who manage technology-driven teams in innovative organizations around the world. This series explores universal global challenges and specific lessons for inspiring ideas and accelerating innovation.

Tassilo Festetics may have beer in his blood not because he is drinking, but because he spent his entire life with beer. Long before he was responsible for Global Solutions at Anheiser Bush InBev, his grandparents owned a brewery and he sold beer to raise education funding. He can still repair commercial coolers and draft machines.

As a deep respect for beer technology, Festetics has used technology to grow AB InBevs’ business capabilities and has helped the company build a range of in-house technology products from scratch over the past few years. By connecting brewery masters, farmers, shop owners, and other supply chain members with technology, he spends less time on chores and more tasks to move the company forward, such as coming up with new beer recipes. I believe you can spend your time.

In this interview, Chris Clearfield, contributor to Festestics and MIT Sloan Management Review, the first in the Leading With Impact series, will pivot the largest international beer makers and distributors to become developers. We discussed an innovation-driven approach that helped us. State-of-the-art technology.

MIT Sloan Management Review: I have a treatise I would like to test with you. All companies, regardless of their business, are tech companies. Is that true in AB InBev? How has technology changed the way you operate?

Tassilo Festetics: I think our core competence is always to make the best beer in the world. Just as Google probably won’t make a better beer than us, it won’t compete with top tech companies like Google.

However, technology is becoming an increasingly core competence. Our CEO came to me a few years ago and said he wanted to be educated in technology. We organized a week of training. There, both academic and business professionals held sessions on cloud and machine learning, and he asked many questions. That was the first step.

Then we said, “There are products in the world that we should make ourselves, rather than letting other companies do it.” We started hiring engineers and architects and acquired other companies to offer more features.

At the time of this interview, which took place before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tassilo Festetics was Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Vice President of Global Solutions. He is currently a general partner of the Growth Equity Fund, a division within ZX Ventures, AB InBev’s growth and innovation group. Chris Clearfield is a coach and consultant who works with engineers, software developers and executives to solve complex problems. He is also the co-author of Meltdown: What Plane Crashes, Oil Spills, and Dumb Business Decisions Can Teach Us About At Work and at Home (Penguin Press, 2018).

