Realme GT 5G pricing and color variations leaked prior to imminent global launch





Realme launched the GT 5G smartphone in China in March, but has not entered any further market.

Highlights The price of Realme GT 5G in Europe was leaked prior to its imminent launch. Rumor has it that Realme GT 5G will be available after June 3rd. Realme is also GT in India. 5G may be released.

Realme GT 5G will be available worldwide. The release date is still undecided, but we will give you a hint of the price prior to the release. According to the informant, the Realme GT 5G can start at € 400, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 35,600. With this price in mind, the Realme GT 5G could arrive as one of the most affordable flagships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Realme launched the GT 5G smartphone in March in China as the flagship of 2021.

The launch of Realme GT 5G may follow the Global 5G Summit, which is scheduled to kick off on June 3 in India and other regions, which are key participants in discussing 5G and its scope. Realme is one of the fastest-changing smartphone brands when it comes to technology adoption. In fact, Realme was the first brand to launch 5G mobile phones in India last year, and so far this year, the company has already launched more than five 5G mobile phones. Realme GT 5G may arrive in India soon.

According to Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme GT 5G will be available in two configurations. A product with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs € 400, and a product with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs € 450, or about 40,000 rupees. However, prices can fluctuate up to 20 euros. He said the phone is available in bluegrass and yellow vegan leather color options. In fact, the yellow vegan leather variation has emerged with a hands-on image.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Realme GT 5G is a flagship phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Android 11 software. The phone supports 5G in both SIM card slots. The Realme GT 5G has a 6.43-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display with refresh rates up to 120Hz and touch sampling rates of 360Hz. The display has a built-in fingerprint sensor. The phone has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and supports microSD cards. The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging over a USB-C port.

For cameras, the Realme GT 5G uses a 64-megapixel sensor on the back, with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera in the punch hole in the upper left corner of the phone. Tactile feedback on the phone is improved over last year’s version. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is only 8.4mm thick. The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams.

