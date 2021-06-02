Google’s San Jose Mega-Campus gets Greenlit, more news – SURFACE





Google has been approved to build a multi-billion dollar megacampus in downtown San Jose.

After four years of negotiations, San Jose city officials unanimously approved Google’s proposal to build a large campus in the heart of downtown. In the Downtown West project, the high-tech giant plans to develop 80 acres of land, including thousands of residential units, 7.3 million square feet of office space for 20,000 employees, and Google’s corporate guests. Includes 300 hotel rooms for. Half of the project will be allocated to residential and public spaces, including facilities such as parks, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment spaces and ecosystem observation stations. Together, we laid the foundation for a fair and environmentally-focused location that represents San Jose and Google’s best, says Alexa Arena, Google’s director of development for San Jose. Construction will start as early as next year. Will start, but it will take 10 to 30 years to complete.

President Biden is calling for significant funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

President Biden has proposed increasing funding to the National Endowment for the Arts by 20% as part of a $ 6 billion budget. If the budget for fiscal year 202 is approved by Parliament, it will be the largest budget increase in organizational history. [His] The budget represents an important commitment to the arts and culture sector and reflects the continued importance of arts organizations and cultural workers to the health and vitality of the country, Anne Eylers, chair of the institution, said in a statement. This is far from President Trump’s proposal to completely abolish the Humanities Fund and the Public Broadcasting Corporation.

With its groundbreaking debut, the stylish medical scrub disruptor Fig was valued at $ 4.57 billion.

As Surface mentioned in 2019, consumer-directed brand FIG, thanks to its stylish scrubs, is giving the healthcare industry the coolness of millennials. We learned how much the cool was worth after last week when Figs Inc.’s share price surged nearly 29% to $ 28.30. Reflecting rising demand during the pandemic, the company saw a 138% increase in revenue in 2020. Read the Surface profile to learn about the rise of Warby Parker of Scrubs.

New York’s Black Wall Street is polluted to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

Throughout Monday night, the windows of Black Wall Street, a gallery in Lower Manhattan, displaying works commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race, were painted white. The NYPD refused to classify vandalism as hate speech, but representatives confirmed that the case was sent to the hate crime task force for further investigation. The gallery told Instagram, which is really intended. Because it is intentional and intentional, it requires the police to review its policy on hate speech components. We have no choice but to look at the facts. We are the Black Wall Street Gallery and the incident happened just 100 years after the slaughter. Applying white paint to the word black is intentional and intentional, and is therefore a hate speech.

Australia’s tallest residential tower towers over Melbourne with Starburst design elements.

Designed by Fender Katsalidis, Australia 108, which stretches nearly 1,050 feet into the sky, borders the Greek-Australian architect Eureka Tower (975 feet) in the Q1 Tower in the Southbank district and Gold Coast, Queensland. I will. Featuring bluish glazing and supple white lines, the building features a golden square starburst inspired by the Commonwealth Star of the Australian flag. Apart from the façade, it houses common areas and amenities for 1,105 apartment residents.

Blacks are significantly undervalued at museums in Los Angeles, according to a new study.

Some may think that racial assessments over the past few years have motivated cultural institutions to prioritize diversity, fairness, and inclusiveness by dealing with representatives within the board. No, but new research suggests that further progress is needed. The Los Angeles Times recently surveyed 10 major museums and stage arts companies in Southern California, with some on the board of directors in BIPOC and black. I evaluated whether I recognized it as being. Of the museum, blackboard members make up only 5.4 percent of the board (18 of the 334 seats at the table). Approximately 75% of Los Angeles County are non-white, while only 19.8% of museum board members recognize that they are non-white.

The eerily realistic marble skull of this German castle was actually Bernini’s original.

Piero Lissoni’s supple new furniture will appear in Knoll’s playful short film.

Elon Musk believes that Neuralink’s brain chips will finish the language within 10 years.

Reproduce the magic of Frank Lloyd Wright with these assembling miniatures.

