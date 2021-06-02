How New Technology Changes Work Design? – Technative





With technology advancing like never before, AI and machine learning transforming the industry, and workplaces in the virtual world, it’s no surprise that job design is changing rapidly.

Many routine manual tasks are automated, and more cognitive and social tasks are enhanced by new technologies and tools that are becoming part of our daily work life.

In this way, many different industries are moving from static hierarchies to networked organizations with virtual teams gathered for specific projects and results. Job design is evolving to focus on collaborative work that can be completed remotely, as staff reduce the need to perform routine manual tasks. Outsourcing Coupled with the growing trend of innovation (where companies use outside parties to support idea generation and development strategies), staff can refocus on teamwork, strategy and continuous improvement.

Impact of COVID-19 on the work environment

After millions of years of evolution, humanity has evolved to rely on face-to-face communication as the most effective form of communication. Prior to COVID-19, desktop media could not understand these evolutionary factors due to the low demand for remote work tools, making online meetings unnatural by exchanging documents between colleagues over a long period of time.

According to HH Clark and SE Brennan, the more natural the interface, the more likely it is to be used and the more collaborative it is. Unnatural meetings, such as those using traditional video conferencing tools, go against the evolution of the human mind and require more cognitive effort. A recent study by Actusalso found that one-third of employees have suffered from lockdown lethargy since the move to remote work.

With many parts of the world still blocked and traveling abroad remains a distant reality, businesses can use virtual conferencing media to simulate face-to-face interactions as well as show their faces on the screen. It is important.

Job design in a virtual world

Virtual conferencing media is a key component of job design evolving in the remote world by allowing teams to collaborate on a new generation of complexity. In today’s mostly virtual work world, asynchronous collaboration tools aren’t enough to achieve the level of communication needed to get the project going at the speed needed to avoid downtime and additional costs.

At this unprecedented time, traditional desktop collaboration tools such as MS Teams and Zoom proved to be sufficient, but employees are often frustrated, stressed, and exhausted by the limitations of asynchronous tools. I am. There is an urgent need for tools that allow virtual meetings to create office environments where employees can tackle complex tasks, strengthen team collaboration, and increase workflow productivity. Business leaders need to adapt to the remote working revolution and invest in technologies that enable their employees to grow.

Virtual conferencing media that help simulate roundtable conferencing, rather than displaying faces on slow, rigid, and often unproductive screens, are becoming more and more available today. Their effect is to create a very wide cognitive bandwidth, close to what is achieved by face-to-face meetings with man-made objects. This is especially important in these unprecedented times and beyond. Combining people’s interactions and enabling thinking in an environment designed to recreate a natural meeting creates a virtual space for working in sync with complex tasks and improves team collaboration. And increase productivity.

Networked organization with virtual teams

As we approach the post-pandemic world, our new normal becomes increasingly dependent on networked organizations with virtual teams spread around the world. These blockades prove that not only do businesses work, but they also thrive in remote environments, allowing business leaders to take advantage of a very broad pool of talent.

By leveraging effective virtual meeting media, these global teams can collaborate as productively as face-to-face. In the remote world, seamless communication is essential, strengthening the shift from traditional routine work styles to a more dynamic and agile workforce.

About the author

Jocelyn Lomer is CEO of nuVa Enterprises. nuVa Enterprises is run by a close team of professionals who are passionate about their work and want to improve the quality and understanding of collaboration around the world. If you look at nuVa, you’ll quickly see that it’s not just going beyond the game, it’s the highly collaborative environment you’ve been looking for since touchscreens became a reality.

Featured image: Katerina

