Apple Watch, Fitbit users with heart disease get more medical treatment





According to a new study, people with irregular heartbeats using wearable devices such as the Apple Watch and Fitbits will not be overwhelmed by the phone doctors are worried about their heart. However, they have been found to be more likely to be treated with heart surgery called ablation.

This small study is one of the first to show how people with heart problems use wearables. Devices such as the Apple Watch have a heart monitoring feature that can alert the user if there is an irregular pulse. Technically, these features of Apple Watch are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only for people who do not have an underlying heart condition. However, people with heart disease who have a type of abnormal heartbeat rhythm called atrial fibrillation can continue to buy a watch and use the same features.

Cardiologists regularly see patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation bringing in data from their Apple Watch and Fitbit, said study author Libo Wang, a cardiology fellow at the University of Utah School of Medicine. Says. He says there are quite a few patients using these wearables outside of the FDA-approved indications. It was more like a question, rather than a warning bell.

When companies like Apple ask the FDA for medical device approval, the focus is mostly on ensuring that the device works as promised, without many false positives and false positives. Not much attention is paid to what users and doctors do with information. That’s what researchers are currently studying, and this new study early looked at what wearables mean for people with atrial fibrillation.

The study visited the University of Utah for 90 days and examined 125 patients with atrial fibrillation who mentioned the use of wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit. The team compared them to a group of 500 people in the same condition who did not use wearables but had similar characteristics such as age, socioeconomic status, and the number of regular doctor visits.

People who wore wearables didn’t necessarily have more opportunities to call the office, Wang said. This was a welcome surprise, he says. Many doctors were worried that there would be more calls from worried patients using devices like the Apple Watch.

For 90 days, the average pulse rate of the wearable group was similar to that of the group that did not show that average heart health was about the same. However, people with wearables have received more medical treatment in the last three months. Specifically, this group was more likely to undergo ablation, a type of surgery that creates a wound in the heart to restore a normal heartbeat.

The study is small and covers only patient visits from one hospital. I can’t even answer the question of chicken or the egg. Did people who wore wearables and had their excision actually show more serious symptoms than the controls and needed treatment, or did they wearables? It is not clear from this study whether or the egg was palpated. The doctor is premature.

People with heart disease may have decided to buy an Apple Watch because they are feeling more symptoms and are looking for an appropriate way to report it to their doctor, Wang said. It may be appropriate and may benefit from additional ablation. Alternatively, the patient can see the watch show an abnormal heartbeat and be worried that atrial fibrillation has not worsened. It’s a waste of time and can be a risk to the patient, he says.

Previous studies have found that the heart function of the Apple Watch causes people without underlying illness to see a doctor unnecessarily. According to one study, only 10% of people who saw a doctor after receiving a watch alert had a new heart diagnosis.

Because the Apple Watch heart rate monitor was the first group tested, there is more wearable data for people without underlying illness than for those with underlying illness. However, cardiologists need more information about what a device means for people with atrial fibrillation. He hopes that further research will give a more definitive answer. is. We need to be more clear.

