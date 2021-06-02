Google and Harvard University map brain connections in more detail than ever before





The human brain is the most ridiculously complex computer ever, and it is nearly impossible to map this dense entanglement of neurons, synapses, and other cells. However, engineers at Google and Harvard University have come up with the best shots ever, creating a viewable and searchable 3D map of a small section of the human cerebral cortex.

Approximately 86 billion neurons are connected via 100 trillion synapses, so you know exactly what each does and how those connections form the basis of thought, emotion, memory, behavior, and consciousness. It is a difficult task to grasp. It may seem daunting, but teams of scientists around the world are joining forces to create the so-called Connectome wiring diagram of the human brain.

Last year, researchers at Google and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute paved the way for the Drosophila brain connectome, which contains about half of the entire insect brain. Currently, Google and Harvard University’s Lichtman Lab have released a small portion of a similar model of the human brain.

Researchers began with a sample of only 1 mm3 taken from the temporal lobe of the human cerebral cortex. It was dyed for visual clarity, coated with resin, stored and cut into approximately 5,300 slices to a thickness of approximately 30 nanometers (nm). These were imaged using a scanning electron microscope with resolutions up to 4 nm. This created 225 million 2D images, which were stitched together into a single 3D volume.

Machine learning algorithms scanned the sample to identify various cells and structures inside. After going through various automation systems several times, the human eye calibrated some of the cells to make sure the algorithm correctly identified them.

The end result, which Google calls the H01 dataset, is one of the most comprehensive maps of the human brain ever edited. It contains 50,000 cells and 130 million synapses, as well as small segments of cells such as axons, dendrites, myelin, and cilia. But perhaps the most surprising statistic is that the total occupies 1.4 petabytes of data, exceeding 1 million gigabytes.

Left: A small section of the dataset. Right: Neuron subgraph. Excitatory neurons are highlighted in green and inhibitory neurons in red.

Google / Rictoman Institute

And that’s just a small part of what Google says the sample is only one millionth of the entire human brain. Obviously, scaling it up requires a huge amount of work, finding a way to store a huge data load and developing a way to organize and access it in a convenient way.

While the team is beginning to tackle these issues, the H01 dataset is now available online for exploration by researchers and curious bystanders. Preprinted paper to describe your work is also available on bioRxiv.

In the video below, you can see a zoom tour of different layers.

H01 Volume: Consistent data and segmentation

Source: Google AI Blog

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos