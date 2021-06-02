Technology, entrepreneurship, and waiwai-Honolulu Civil Beat





How will engineers and entrepreneurs innovate in this area at this moment in COVID-19? We can see a few things right away.

The growing demand for online learning and access to Honolulu-based programs can be more equitable for local communities. We also need to deal with unequal access to computers, smartphones and broadband. In the post-COVID-19 world, now that we are more adapted to limited mobility, will there be a growing demand for technology that virtually connects students and Aina through technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality? With COVID-19, many employers are now accepting telecommuting employees. Will this trend continue and will the Hawaiian workforce have sufficient income to remotely access domestic or global employment opportunities and continue to live on the island?

COVID-19 has taught us that the future is unpredictable. Those who are connected to the community need to continue to develop Pilina because they are in a position to respond quickly to the needs of the community in the event of a crisis.

We also need what we call a hands-on community to innovate for the future we want. The hands-on community is often a group of web developers of similar profession, exchanging ideas and shaping trends and progress in their area, for example.

Although individual skills and talents vary widely, the practice community also feels that they can share the basics of Creana to a place and care for Aina and the people. You can enhance each other and create an amplification effect.

An example of how technicians and entrepreneurs can contribute to the Aina-based practice community is the restoration of Ahupua’a across Pae Aina. Activities at Haire link education, conservation, resource management, research, biocultural restoration, regenerative agriculture and economic development.

Technicians and innovators can help the spirit do what they are doing and leverage technology to amplify culture rather than leveraging it for technology.

Participants in the 2019 Purple Prize Innovation Competition will learn about locoia and low-cost marine sensors at Pepaeo Heia’s Makaha.Provided by: William Evangelista Innovates Business Model for Community Wealth

While solving problems locally, it is imperative to think globally, taking the opportunity to offer unique domestically produced collaborative solutions to the outside market, thereby being directly involved in the birth of those ideas / solutions. Realize economic value that can be returned to the community.

Many have urged Hawaii to become a model for sustainability and aggressive innovation, and have already advocated the growth of the technology and innovation industry.

Bringing investment and high-paying jobs to the high-tech industry is a valuable goal, but as a Hawaiian and as a Hawaiian, how innovative solutions are created, sold, distributed and owned. If we can’t shape it, we have only low-wage or service technology jobs, and the risk of settling into something of little value in the economy, with only technology that goes against our value.

Correspondingly, we need to build people’s skills, thinking about how Hawaii will benefit, who will lead it, avoid inequality, and in fact, the less it is, the better it will be. there is.

