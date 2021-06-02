The Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 is a Ferrari F8 tribute to coachbuilders with scissor doors.





Carrozerria Touring Superleggera recently released a new work called Arese RH95. Built to commemorate the 95th anniversary of Touring, the Arese RH95 is named after the Touring headquarters on Arese Street in Milan, Italy, and the acronym Patron, the founder of Project Ares. Nevertheless, the Arese RH95 is a breathtaking expression of Ferrari’s spectacular F8 Tributo supercar.

The Arese RH95 reflects the stylistic features of the entire AERO line in its many distinctive elements and cinematic opening, says Touring Design Director Louis de Fabribeckers. We have seen different versions of the Ferrari F8, including the Mansory F8XX and Novitec F8 Tributo. However, it did not come with a scissor door and coachbuilder body.

It also happens that the Arese RH95 is the creation of the first touring midship engine. Inspired by the Aero 3 and the unforgettable Alfa Romeo Disco Volante, the Arese RH95 features a nearly carbon fiber body with intricate details. There is an aluminum side slash that runs along the waistline of the car and nods to the wonderful Disco Volante.

As you may have noticed, the rear hips, rear clam shell, and fully functional dorsal scoop are unique to the Arese RH95. Inside the cabin, the driver and passenger are wrapped in high-quality materials and equipped with a bespoke seat set with hand-sewn details.

The car on this page is the Alese RH95 Car One, finished in Verde Pino paint with silver accents and decorated in tricolor leather. Car 2 will be red and white, while Car 3 will be available in Gulf-inspired livery. If you want, you can specify the Arese RH95 in any color and trim it as much as you can imagine.

Underneath its curving rear end is a 3.9-liter twin-turbo-charged V8 motor with 32-valves, aluminum blocks and heads, and direct fuel injection, producing 710 horsepower and 567 pound-force torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. With that much power, the Arese RH95 can accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds. The maximum touring speed is 211 mph.

Touring is only 18 units of Arese RH95. Coachbuilders claim that it takes six months to complete a unit, and each vehicle undergoes rigorous testing to ensure Ferrari’s level of performance and build quality. Touring has also tuned the vehicle’s active aero system to accommodate the new body shape.

How much? Good question. Given that the new Ferrari F8 Tribute starts at around $ 280,000, the Alese RH95 will probably cost twice as much after all. If you don’t have a Ferrari F8 Tributo donor car, don’t worry. Touring Super Leggera orders the vehicle.

Superleggera Arese RH95 Gallery Tour

