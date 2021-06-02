Why Israel Leads the World in Agricultural Technology





Limited resources and most foreign trade have facilitated innovation in Israeli agriculture. Currently, Israel’s agricultural technology sector is second only to the United States.

Those with a keen interest in modern agriculture will find Israeli agricultural innovation appearing in the left, right and center. Israel spends 4.3% of its GDP on research and development, and according to the World Economic Forum, it is where companies embrace the most change and innovative companies grow the fastest.

Seventy-three years after gaining national status, Israel has realized its dream of having David Ben-Gurion bloom in the desert. 17% of Israel’s total agricultural budget is allocated to R & D, and close cooperation between farmers, agriculture, technology research and governments seems to be the key to success.

Kibbutz sowing the seeds of innovation

Israel’s early pioneers sowed agricultural innovation by establishing the first kibbutz long before the state was established. Kibbutz is an agricultural community focused on sharing land and resources and working together to tackle difficult agricultural challenges. Harsh land, scarce water, limited labor and limited trade with neighboring countries have stimulated Israeli agricultural wisdom, and kibbutz motivation is still a hallmark of the field.

Even today, kibbutz is the foundation of Israeli agricultural innovation, and more than half of the country’s agricultural technology ventures are managed by someone who grew up in kibbutz.

An Israeli farmer inspects wheat grains during harvest in a field near Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel. –Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP

Silicon Wadi

Just as kibbutz promotes agricultural innovation, so does Israel’s technology industry. Israel, often referred to as Silicon Wadi (Wadi means valley in Arabic), is a key technology for companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon to leverage Israeli know-how to develop substantial businesses in Israel. It is a hub.

However, high-tech multinationals are not the only driving force behind Israeli innovation. Higher education also affects the technical environment of the country, as does the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Famous for inventing the Iron Dome, an air defense system that can intercept incoming missiles, IDF’s greatest strength is probably education. All Israelis spend a couple of years at IDF, during which time many develop their computer science and engineering skills. In addition, IDF helps new employees develop operational and leadership skills. This means that those who retire from IDF will have the technical knowledge and interpersonal skills needed to lead a startup.

Community support for a fruitful agricultural technology environment

A third factor contributing to Israel’s positive Agtech business environment is strong community support led by GrowingIL. Growing IL, a government initiative of the Israel Innovation Institute, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Israel Innovation Authority, is a breakthrough in developing Israel’s Agtech ecosystem and rebuilding Israeli agriculture. We aim to meet the emerging global food demand through the implementation of various technologies. Technology.

An irrigation robot that waters the fields of the Hula Valley in Israel. –Photo: Iran Rosen / ANP

Doron Meller, Executive Director of GrowingIL, talks about how this initiative will stimulate the growth of Israel’s agricultural technology sector. We are trying to connect all the relevant players in the agricultural community, including entrepreneurs, start-ups, academia, investors, governments, agribusinesses, food companies, service providers and all those involved in this ecosystem. We understand their needs and try to build a business accordingly. Meller says.

Meller explains that the development of this ecosystem depends on four pillars. First, we organize various types of events such as workshops, webins, meetups, competitions, hackathons, and conferences. Second, we develop tools ranging from our own internet site to tools for combining startups and pilots, markets, mentor programs, and agricultural technology investor maps.

Third, we focus on connecting online communities through social media and newsletters to provide information on knowledge opportunities, employment opportunities and investments. Fourth, Meller’s comment, GrowingIL, is like a live CRM that connects everything. Related players in Israel and abroad.

Many people from different backgrounds are entering agricultural technology.

The enormous amount of promising agricultural innovation in Israel raises questions: is there something in the water? Meller laughs: that’s the problem. There is not enough water. We have an entrepreneurial spirit, starting with IDF’s technical department and having a great technical atmosphere. Many people enter agricultural technology from various backgrounds such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Second, Israel is a small country. At that time, resources were very limited. There was no water or equipment. As a result, traditional agriculture needed to do more with less resources. Meller says this leads to doing more with less attitude, focusing on accurate water and farm management. This seems to be true. Drip irrigation is an Israeli invention. , Netafim is used to achieve more growth with less resources. Third, Meller adds: It benefits from agricultural research by the globally recognized Volcano Institute, The Hebrew University of Agriculture, and the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Drip irrigation is an Israeli invention, and netafim is used to grow more crops with less resources-Photo: ANP

Three Notable Israeli Smart Agricultural Startups

Future Farming previously reported on Israeli companies such as Tevel, Edete Precision Technologies, Taranis, Prospera, CropX, Blue White Robotics and Netafim, which won the Best Field Robot Concept Award in 2020, but Silicon Wadi offers to the world. It’s far beyond what you can do. From field robots and drones, pollination, irrigation, fertilization, etc., various smart farming is realized.

These are three smart farming startups to watch.

Of crops

Croptimal provides real-time, accurate testing of field plant tissue, water and soil. Delivered as a service to farmers and agronomists, the company’s solution takes about 10 hours for standard analysis using a compact mobile laboratory that automatically prepares samples and analyzes components. Significantly reduced to 10-60 minutes from day. This technique includes fast and accurate measurements of all forms of N, P, K (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) and trace elements (Fe, Mg, Mn, Zn) and at set intervals. In addition, the company has developed a machine learning algorithm that enables correlation analysis between environmental events and nutrient measurement data. This algorithm creates a dynamic growth protocol that allows accurate fertilization recommendations based on past and future events.

Agriot

AgrIOT uses big data, cloud infrastructure, sensorless IOT technology, advanced optics, digital image processing, and agricultural decision support systems (DSS) to accurately fertilize and water crop varieties of various sizes. The focus is on providing recommendations. Their solution is based on the management of fertilizer levels based on the nitrogen content of the leaves of the plant, which is determined by measuring the greenness of the leaves. This product is designed to allow growers to use the mobile app to send images from the fields and receive advice on fertilization and irrigation. This product has been proven to work in the cultivation of wheat, corn, tomatoes, lettuce, pepper, potatoes and carrots.

Saffron tech

Saffron Tech enables controlled and automated crop cultivation under laboratory conditions, significantly improving the quality and quantity of production while saving land, water and labor. As a first step, the company specializes in the luxury niche of saffron. The Saffron Techs system allows full control of the plant environment, including temperature, humidity, and irrigation. This is combined with advanced artificial intelligence technology that constantly monitors your health.

