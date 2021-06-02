5 ways to get more out of Android 11





Last week’s Tech Tip column collected some iOS 14 tips for iPhone users. Many phones running Google’s Android 11 operating system have[クイック設定]There are similar controls, such as the ability to customize the box and change the assistant’s synthetic speech. As you start playing with Android 11, you’ll find many other useful features.

Here are just a few of them. These tips should work for Google’s recent Pixel models as well, but other cell phone makers often use their own modified versions of Android, so features and menus may differ. be careful.

Have Google wait

If you choose Google Assistant as your virtual helper and you’re using the current version of Google’s phone app for your calls, you can combine them with the Hold for Me feature to handle one of the most annoying tasks in modern life. I will. representative. (You also need at least a Pixel 3 or another compatible smartphone).

To enable Hold for Me, open the Phone app and you’ll see the three dots[その他]Tap the menu to go to settings.[Hold for Me]Select and tap the button to turn on the feature.

If it is on hold when you dial the toll-free number, tap the on-screen button to enable Hold for Me. The Google Assistant listens to human voice and displays a notification that you should not hang up.When a customer service representative answers the phone, the Google Assistant sends a message on the screen.[通話を待っている人]Change to[通話に戻る]Highlight the button. The phone captures the voice and transcription of the call. You can share this data with Google to help us improve our functionality.

Guest access settings

There are risks associated with lending a mobile phone to someone. This is especially true if you lend your cell phone to a young person who wants to watch a video but gets lost in an email or contact list. To stay peaceful and keep your personal files safe, you can take advantage of Android’s many years of multi-user settings. It allows you to set up guest accounts or individual user accounts on your mobile phone.

To prevent others from accessing your app, add (or set up another user) a guest account that you can switch to immediately when someone wants to use your phone. Credit … Google

Open the settings app and[システム],[詳細設定と複数ユーザー]Select in the order of.[オン]After tapping the button[ユーザーの追加]Tap to create a new account or use a guest account.Switch accounts here or swipe down from the top of the screen with two fingers[クイック設定]Open the box[ユーザー]You can switch accounts by tapping the icon.

Record the screen

Screen recordings are useful for presentations, demonstrations, and troubleshooting. After years of work with third-party apps, Android 11 now includes a screen recorder app.

[クイック設定]Of the panel[スクリーン レコーダー]Tap the button to start recording the screen. Tap the red bar in the notification list to stop recording. Credit … Google

To use it, swipe down from the top of the screen with two fingers[クイック設定]Open the box and swipe to the second page of settings.[画面記録]Tap the icon, turn on audio and screen tap controls (if needed),[開始]Tap. To stop recording, swipe the screen from top to bottom and tap the red notification bar. The recording is saved in your movie library.

Use force (button)

The Quick Settings panel is useful, but Android 11 adds another place to hide commonly used controls. Press and hold the power button on your phone until you see the power menu. Here are shortcuts for shutting down or restarting your phone, purchasing products using Google Pay, and managing your smart home device. You can add other system controls to your screen by installing apps such as Power Menu Controls and Tasker.

If you don’t have a smart home device to add to the Android 11 power menu, you can use a third-party app such as the power menu control to add system features to the menu.Credit … Google / Power Menu Control

Another use for the power button? Press twice quickly to go to the camera app that snaps quickly.

Herd cat

Software developers have a history of sneaking so-called Easter eggs into their code, and Android has long followed this tradition. Android 11 brings back previous prizes. A hidden game that sets up a digital cat that roams around your cell phone. To play[設定]of[電話について]Go to section and[Android バージョン]Tap several times. When the volume dial appears, turn the volume dial three times completely until you see 11 and the cat emoji on the screen.

Then press and hold the power button to go to the power menu. Of 3 dots[その他]Tap the menu[コントロールの追加]Choose.At the bottom of the screen[他のアプリを表示]Select and[猫のコントロール]Select to add a water dish, food bowl, and cat toys to the power menu. When you tap these controls, the digital cat will start appearing in notifications or floating bubbles, ready to be named and saved in the on-screen kitten enclosure. It’s not a complicated game, but it’s a way to spend some time before the final version of Android 12 is released this year.

