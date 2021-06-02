How Google Street View Helps Copenhagen’s Traffic Pollution Control





This article was first published by Sarah Wray of Cities Today

New air quality maps show that Copenhagen’s main access roads are nearly three times more ultrafine and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and five times higher in black carbon levels than quiet residential areas. ..

This insight came from a project in which Google and Utrecht University collaborated with Aarhus University to collect data through a Google Street View car equipped with advanced air quality meters.

According to a statement from the city of Copenhagen, the air quality in Copenhagen has generally improved in recent years, but this trend does not seem to apply to highways and major access roads. Also, the concentration of ultrafine particles and soot is the highest. It’s heading in the wrong direction.

This initiative is part of Google’s Project Air View, which started in 2015 and operates in cities such as Auckland, Houston, London, and Amsterdam. Copenhagen was the first city to join in Europe in 2018. Over the last six years, Google states that Street View has collected more than 100 million road-by-road air quality measurements. The data is entered into Google’s free Environmental Insight Explorer (EIE) tool to help reduce city emissions.

Hyper local data

More detailed air pollution insights and maps are used to help Copenhagen plan the most effective interventions.

Ninna Hedeger Olsen, Mayor of Technology and Environment in Copenhagen, said: The differences will be very clear and will give you important knowledge of where to focus your efforts to plan the city in a better way to protect Copenhagen citizens from dangerous particles.

This project is also the first time the city has been able to measure ultrafine particle concentrations down to the road level. These particles below 100 nm are not included in official statistics as the EU has not set formal limits, despite growing concerns about health risks.

In addition, Street View car measurements are sampled in the middle of the road compared to previously developed maps and measurements. These measurements are mainly measured on the sides of roads and on the façade of buildings.

The analysis also found significant ultrafine particle emissions near the airport. The Vesterbro district and the city center have higher levels of air pollution measurements than the rest of the city, and city officials said traffic could not be immediately explained.

Credits: Utrecht University and Google, 2021 Air Quality Map shows street-by-street averages of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), black carbon, and ultrafine particles.

Olsen said the findings would use the findings to pressure national politicians to exert more influence to reduce polluted vehicles in the city.

Christiansborg Palace needs to provide the tools needed to ensure the health of Copenhagen citizens. Give them the opportunity to regulate traffic based not only on C02 emissions, but also on the criteria of which vehicle emits the most harmful particles. Environmental zone for private cars in addition to the trucks and vans currently included.

In the meantime, she focused on limiting vehicles and emissions through measures such as slowing down and reducing parking space, increasing bicycle and walking routes away from traffic, and opening a new day care center. From a contaminated road that said it would be placed in a remote location.

Dublin EV

Dublin is one of the latest cities to participate in Project Air View and uses Google’s first electric street view car. The Jaguar I-PACE car features Google’s street view technology and Aclima’s mobile air sensing platform that can measure and analyze pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, particulates and ozone. I am. ..

Google plans to launch an Air View initiative in more cities and may expand the fleet of electric Street View vehicles, but the company hasn’t provided specific details.

Project Air Views’s air quality insights will also be integrated into the European Commission-funded European Expanse project.

