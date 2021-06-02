Amazon Prime Day from June 21st to 22nd.Technology giant turns to actor Kristen Bell to counter critics





Actor and small business owner Kristen Bell talks about Amazon and small businesses in a recorded press conference video.

Amazon has confirmed that it will hold its annual Prime Day sale on Tuesday night, Monday, June 21st and Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company plans to use this event this year not only to boost sales, but also to provide promotional counter-punch. A program for third-party distributors subject to antitrust law, the company invites actors and TV personalities Kristen Bell, Calomo Brown and Mindy Kaling to promote economic impact on small businesses across the country. I am.

At the heart of Prime Day is SMEs, our amazing seller community that enables Amazon to deliver great experiences to our customers throughout Prime Day and the year, “said Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer CEO. One Dave Clark said in a played video. During Amazon’s virtual press briefing.

Dave Clark, Amazon Consumer CEO.

Clark added that COVID-19 poses many challenges to these businesses, demonstrating incredible resilience and creativity. I was inspired to see many in-store businesses adapt by shifting their focus to online sales with us and allowing employees to continue working during the pandemic. received.

It’s nothing new for Amazon to focus on small businesses during the event. But this year’s announcement came in the midst of a new proceeding from Washington, DC. Attorney General said e-commerce by punishing third-party sellers for Amazon to offer low-priced products on other platforms. It claims to manipulate the market illegally and benefit its own.

Amazon has taken advantage of its dominant position in the online retail market to win at any cost. While maximizing profits at the expense of third-party sellers and consumers, it is hampering competition, curbing innovation, and illegally tilting the competition in a favorable direction, says Carl of Washington, DC. Attorney General A. Racine has announced a proceeding.

Known for his roles at Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and Frozen, Bell offered a very different perspective at Amazon’s virtual press conference.

We would like to thank and thank Amazon for its enormous commitment to working with hundreds of thousands of small businesses throughout the year, especially on Prime Day.

She is also an entrepreneur and has a line of plant-based baby care products called Hello Bello. (Yes, there is an Amazon store.)

In a recorded video screened during the briefing, Bell interviewed two third-party sellers, Kyle Gogen on Paus Track and Kennedy Lowry on Live by Being, on Amazon’s online reach and distribution capabilities. He talked about the benefits. The interview didn’t mention Amazon’s pricing policy for third-party sellers.

In a press briefing video, Keri Cusic, head of Amazon’s small business empowerment division, saw third-party sellers generate more than $ 3.5 billion in sales on Prime Day last year, which is 60 year-over-year. She said it increased by%, outpacing Amazon’s own retail sales growth rate.

More than 2 million transactions will be possible worldwide, Amazon Prime vice president Jamil Gani said in a video.

Prime Day brings Amazon’s fulfillment workers a second peak season. Amazon’s internal figures in last year’s report by Reveal, the publication of The Center for Investigative Reporting, show that injury rates do not rise during peak hours. Amazon executives disagree with the allegations. The Strategic Organization Center, a coalition of labor unions, has released a study showing that Amazon’s fulfillment center suffered 5.9 serious injuries per 100 employees.

Prime Day started in 2015. This year’s event is in the midst of a change of Amazon guards. Founder Jeff Bezos officially resigned as CEO on June 5, and will remain chairman. He will be replaced by Amazon Web Services leader Andy Jassy as CEO.

Clark’s first prime day in his current position. He was previously responsible for Amazon’s logistics and fulfillment operations.

Note: The 2021 Prime Day dates have been revised after publication.

