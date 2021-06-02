Live Amazon Prime 7 Free June 2021 Games Now





June has begun. That’s time for another batch of free games and loot for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming’s June 2021 lineup includes seven free games (two more than usual) and game booths such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, League of Legends, and Madden NFL 21. New free PC games include Battlefield 4, Batman: The Telltale Series, and Newfound. Courage, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, Spitkiss, Magster.

Battlefield 4 is a surprise giveaway and one of the rare AAA games featured in the Prime Gaming giveaway. Announced after the original lineup, the addition makes June one of the best months for Prime Gaming giveaways. Battlefield 4 will be available free of charge until June 21st. This is also the start of Amazon Prime Day.

Batman: The Telterre series wasn’t one of Telterre’s most admired episode adventures, but it’s worth checking out if you’re a fan of Cape Crusader. The point-and-click adventure is divided into five parts, and while the plot sometimes stumbles, Telltale portrays Gossam in a real way and draws you into the world.

Lost in Harmony is a rhythm runner starring Kite and Aya. Straddling a series of 30 painted tracks, Lost in Harmony features catchy soundtracks and engaging rhythmic gameplay. Newfound Courage is a heartwarming story-driven adventure centered around a young man named Alex who falls in love with his best friend Jake. With a vibrant world, interesting character casts and inspirational messages, Newfound Courage is a fascinating youth story.

Mugsters is a physics-based puzzle game that occurs after aliens occupy the earth. You must save fellow Earth dwellers at a series of dangerous sandbox levels. Spitkiss is a fascinating and unique platform game featuring creatures that communicate through body fluids. Each of the 80 tricky levels takes place inside the organ. BFF or Die, on the other hand, is a casual couch cooperative game featuring aliens sent to Earth to perform dangerous missions.

As always, Amazon Prime members will also get loot for free during June. New loot drops will be available in League of Legends, Madden NFL 21, Dauntless, Legends of Runeterra and more.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription yet, now is a great time to get a free trial. Not only will you get a free gift this month, but you can also shop during Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest sale events of the year. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

June 2021 Free Prime Gaming Title

Available until July 1st

Batman: The Telltale Series Newfound CourageLost in HarmonyBFF or DieSpitkissMugsters

Other free games

Bombslinger –Ends June 11 Mana Spark –Ends June 18 Battlefield 4 –Ends June 21 Frog Climber –Ends June 25 GameSpots Watch live streams, videos and more of summer events.check it out





