Amazon catches up with Google Maps with official launch of Amazon Location Service





Amazon Web Services Inc. today announced the general availability of new services that developers can use to add location-based features such as package tracking to their applications.

Amazon Location Service provides a simple and cost-effective way to add location capabilities to all types of apps without compromising data security or user privacy. This service uses maps provided by Esri Global Inc. and Here Technologies Global BV, and in addition to these maps, the number of features Amazon has implemented.

For example, it provides tools to create software that can be used to track objects such as packages that are delivered to consumers. A built-in geo-fence feature allows you to detect if the object you are tracking has invaded a particular location, such as a warehouse or distribution center.

You can also use Amazon Location Services to build maps directly in your application. For example, retailers can add maps to their websites and apps to overlay store locations to make it easier for people to find.

This service was introduced in preview in December. In an interview with SiliconANGLE’s livestreaming studio, theCUBE, Andre Dufour, general manager of Amazon’s location-based services, explained that another promising use case is location-based customer engagement.

What this means is to include the location component when reaching out to the customer with a timely offer, Dufour said. For example, if the customer is close to one of the retail stores, the offer Sending tends to increase customer satisfaction and conversions.

Amazon Location Service is a direct competitor to Google LLC’s well-known Google Maps Platform. Google Maps Platform is a Google Maps-based developer service used to integrate location data into your app. Amazon also uses Microsoft Corp.’s Azure Maps. This is a similar service for developers who want to add location capabilities to their apps hosted in the Azure cloud.

In a blog post, AWS Senior Developer Advocate Marcia Villalba states that Amazon Location Services is a great option for companies that are already running applications and workloads in the AWS cloud. In addition to the convenience of getting location data from the same platform, she said Amazon Location Services offers easier-to-use licensing terms. While other map providers impose conditions that allow people to access, use, and commercialize location data, the terms of Amazon location services give Amazon or a third party that right. It is not intended to be granted.

The biggest challenge faced when working with a location provider was to integrate the application into the back and front ends of existing applications and keep the data shared with the location provider secure, Billalba wrote. .. I was very excited when Amazon Location was available in preview last year. Customers continue to manage their data because they use trusted location providers such as Esri and HERE.

Villalba has unveiled two new features that have been added to Amazon Location Services since it entered preview. This includes the ability to overlay satellite imagery on a map to add context to the user. The service also adds routing capabilities so your app can provide information such as travel time and distance between two locations.

This will allow application users to get accurate travel time estimates based on actual road and traffic information, Villalba said.

Another benefit of Amazon Location Services is its cost, which Amazon claims is up to 10 times cheaper than competing services when it comes to geocoding and routing, and a fraction of the cost of most other mapping use cases. doing. Click here for pricing details.

According to Amazon, Amazon Location Service can be accessed from the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface, or Amazon Location Service API. Currently, US East (Northern Virginia), US East (Ohaio), US West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Stockholm), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney) and Asia Pacific (Tokyo) Region.

Here are the details from Andre Dufour’s interview with the CUBE last year:

