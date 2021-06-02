China’s leading AI technology platform Bairong joins Zhuoxin Big Data Program to improve big data security





Beijing, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Bairong Inc. (“Bairong” or “the Company”; 6608.HK), China’s leading independent financial big data analytics solution provider, announced its selection I am happy to be able to do it. As one of the first 100 companies to participate in the Zhuoxin Big Data Program, it is a public-private initiative launched by the China Information and Communication Technology Institute (CAICT), which is a larger, practical and innovative data security technology and methodology that empowers. Aiming for development and application. Companies that tackle current and future challenges.

CAICT launched the Zhuoxin Big Data Program in early 2021 to build infrastructure and optimize systems to enable companies in all sectors to enhance their security systems for data storage, use and sharing. We aim to provide data security solutions in three key areas: application innovation. ..

Since its inception, Bairong has been at the forefront of technology in this area, providing financial institutions with state-of-the-art AI technology and data analysis tools. Bairong received the highest rating in a program jointly launched by CAICT and Bank of Communications of China to evaluate the reliability of external data sources for financial institutions. The Zhuoxin Big Data Program explores technology-driven innovations that address new challenges facing all industries from an information security perspective, including the development of standards, guidelines, and resources for building robust systems. This allows the company to remain at the forefront of the industry with a data security ecosystem.

Leveraging its unique comprehensive data analytics repertoire, AI-powered big data analytics capabilities, and agile product development capabilities, Byron is China’s largest independent AI-powered financial big data analytics solution provider with 2019 revenues. Established its position as. According to Frost & Sullivan, it has 8.7% of the market share. Financial Services Providers (FSPs) can benefit from Bairong’s robust data analytics and cloud-native solutions to improve service efficiency and enhance risk management capabilities.

Bairong’s strong leadership also relies on a comprehensive database comparable to one of the few companies in China, and its business strategy in emerging markets gives the company the potential to become a leader and value chain aggregator. I will.Given its strong client base, efficient and scalable business model, dedicated technology solutions based on cloud services, and all the competitive advantages reinforced by the potential of huge markets, Morgan Stanley[1] And China International Capital Corporation[2] We recently raised Bairong’s stock to “overweight” and “outperform.”

With a cloud-native SaaS platform, Byron is well-positioned to seize growth opportunities in a fast-growing industry. Serving more than 4,800 clients in the financial industry and receiving more than 4 billion inquiries in 2020 alone, positive feedback has been formed that Byron’s comprehensive data insights will continue to snowball. ..

In terms of research and development, the smart voice interaction system and device developed by Bairong AI Lab that enables multi-round human-machine dialogue has been patent-approved by the China National Intellectual Property Office. The system allows you to understand and learn natural language by creating self-adaptive learning loops that are widely adopted in the Chinese financial industry.

About Byron Co., Ltd.

Founded in March 2014, Bairong is China’s leading independent AI technology platform serving clients of more than 4,800 financial services providers. Bairong is China’s largest independent financial big data analytics solution provider with 2019 revenues. Adhering to its mission to provide smart and comprehensive data analytics to all financial services providers in China, Bairong has built a cloud-native technology platform that supports complete data analytics. FSP clients reduce their exposure to fraud and improve the effectiveness of risk management through the FSP client’s business cycle, including pre-lending risk management, post-lending monitoring, bad debt management, and insurance risk management. We also offer big data marketing and distribution services that enable you to reach and serve your target customers more effectively.

[1] Financial Big Data Provider with Expanding Monetization Channel, Launched at OW, Morgan Stanley, May 2021. [2] Bairong-China International Capital Corporation, China’s leading financial big data analytics service provider, May 2021.

