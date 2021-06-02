No Man’s Sky renews visuals with the latest Prism update





(Photo: Hello game)

Most video games are released over a two-year period and receive some patches before the development team moves on to the next title. That’s definitely not the case with No Man’s Sky, who is five years old and has just undergone a major visual overhaul.

Hello Games today announced Update 3.5 for a game called Prism. It “dramatically refreshes the No Man’s Sky experience with a variety of new visual features and technologies.” These visual improvements include reflections in screen space that allow reflective surfaces and, in particular, improved lighting quality in interior spaces. Volumetric lighting adds to the mood of “sentinel drone-powered searchlights, the soft glow of bioluminescent plants, and the bright headlights of spacecraft and exocraft.” Next is the Warp effect, which has a complete overhaul of audio and visuals.

When playing on a PC with an Nvidia RTX graphics card, the game leverages DLSS to provide “significantly improved performance and visual quality” without sacrificing frame rate. Parallax occlusion mapping means that textured surfaces don’t look flat, and thanks to new effects and dynamic brightness, the Exosuit torch gives you a more visually valuable experience.

In terms of content, Hello Games has updated the appearance modifier’s user interface to provide a clearer customization experience, and dangerous weather conditions in the game (meteor, lightning effects) spawn valuable objects. Brings the potential. Provides potential rewards for exploring extreme planets. The range of companions has also been significantly expanded to “cover almost all life forms encountered.” And if those creatures are hairy, expect them to have “additional ambiguity”.

The list of updates and improvements is too long to include everything here, so if you already own the game, expect to be amazed at how much it has improved. If you haven’t got it yet, especially if you recently got a new graphics card, it seems like a great opportunity to dive in. If not, the game can also be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

