Mozilla regains open source browser from ashes in Firefox 89





Mozilla 89 is a return to forms in open source browsers. Find out why this latest iteration is back as the browser of choice for Jack Wallen.

Image: Mozilla

I’m not going to lie. On Linux, I’ve been using the Opera Browser as the default, although the browser has some complaints. For the past few months, working with Google Docs has randomly consumed system resources and caused the browser (and desktop) to squeak and hang. Also, the media displayed on some social media sites was refused to play without modification.

Even that headache, I got stuck in it. why? A workspace with one feature and only one feature. Opera, unlike other browsers, perfects your workspace. In fact, Opera takes on the workspace far beyond what all other browsers offer, and what hurdles I was trying to overcome to keep using its own browser? I do not know.

That is, up to Firefox 89.

Yes, Mozilla has finally made it happen. They wiped out the behavior of open source browsers and breathed new life into them. Ironically, I was convinced that I would return Firefox as the default after installing it on my M1 MacBook Pro, not after installing Firefox on my System76 Thelio desktop (running Pop! _OS Linux). is.

SEE: 5 Linux Server Distribution to Use (TechRepublic Premium)

I gave up using non-Safari browsers on macOS because all other browsers quickly drain the battery of my old MacBook. After installing Firefox 89 on my 2020 M1 MacBook Pro, I noticed that things have changed. Not only did Firefox no longer consume a lot of battery power, it was great (Figure A).

Figure A

Firefox 89 running on an M1 MacBook Pro.

Sure, a clean paint coat gets my attention, but it’s that feature that keeps me interested. However, if you use too many features, you will lose me. Firefox 89 is the perfect blend of just the right amount of everything.

Its interface is the perfect UX for modern users. It’s sophisticated, minimal, and has few elements that made Firefox’s previous iterations forbidden to certain users. The new Firefox interface eliminates everything you don’t need and creates an efficient and clean user experience. Even Firefox menus have been reorganized and reprioritized according to usage (Figure B).

Figure B

The new Firefox menu is clean and easy to navigate.

One of the biggest visual improvements made by developers and designers is within the tab area. Firefox tabs appear to float from the page, but if you have enough information to figure out which tab is which, users can get the clues they need for interaction and control. .. The new rounded tab design makes it much easier for users to grab and move tabs (Figure C).

Figure C

The rounded tab design makes the tabs stand out from the page.

performance

Besides the look and feel of the Firefox browser, there is a very important aspect that many browser users have been interested in performance over the last few years. When it comes to performance, Firefox is having a hard time catching up with Chrome, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi, and even Edge.

One of the reasons I migrated from open source Firefox is that it’s slow and in some cases unusable. This was arguably the largest memory consumption of any web browser.

Part of it was due to bloating. Firefox was stuck with bloatware. The developers combined features one after another, with few logical additions. Mozilla seemed to be trying to differentiate itself from other browsers by making Firefox its own ecosystem.

It didn’t work.

In fact, Firefox was a reminder that it shouldn’t evolve part of the software, not just a working browser.

That all changed in Firefox 89. Browsers have returned to high-performance web browsers that display pages faster than any other browser on the market and provide the cleanest interface you can see, without bloating. In terms of performance, after using Firefox for a while on the desktop, I run the top command and Firefox runs both firefox-bin (Firefox executable) and web content (pages that open in Firefox) from 2.2% to 30.2. I’ve confirmed that I’m shifting to% CPU usage. ..

Of course, its usage depends on the tabs that are open. Even with Google Docs, Opera eventually ran out of CPU, leaving almost no desktops registered. On the contrary, ad-rich sites tended to push percentages up to their thirties, which is easy to fix. My biggest concern was clearly Google Docs.

I’m happy that Firefox is back in its original state. I almost gave up on Mozilla’s ability to create a browser that deserves the latest use, but they brilliantly proved that I was wrong and reverted the default Linux browser to Firefox. It’s a nice day.

The only feature I overlook in Opera is the workspace. I’m also confident that there is a way to achieve a similar interface in Firefox without further developing a bloated case.

Subscribe to TechRepublic’s How To Make Tech Work on YouTube to see Jack Wallen’s latest technical advice for business professionals.

