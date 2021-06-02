“Viewfinder” is a puzzle game that brings Polaroid photography to life.





UK-based developer Robot Turtle shared the details of Viewfinder, a “bending” first-person adventure puzzle game.

Developer Matt Stark posted a one-minute video on Twitter with the #PitchYaGame hashtag. This is part of the #PitchYaGame Awards launched by Liam Twose last year, highlighting indie developer games.

The player takes a picture using an instant Polaroid camera, but you can place the picture in a different perspective and transform the image into a 3D manipulable object or a mobile environment.

A clip that accompanies Viewfinder’s tweet shows that one puzzle can use a black-and-white photo of a bridge to materialize a real bridge to cross a sidewalk.

The clip then shows that the player is taking pictures of some boxes. If you take the Polaroid and turn it upside down, the box will fall from the photo and fall to the ground.

Hello #PitchYaGame! We are Robot Turtle, a British team with global collaborators!

Viewfinder is an amazing first person adventure game where you can bring your photos to life and step into another world.

Recreate the world with an instant camera and unravel the mystery! Pic.twitter.com/vW6k0Zm888

— Matt Stark (@ mattstark256) June 1, 2021

From the footage shown, the viewfinder is reminiscent of Superliminal’s “forced perspective” gameplay and Maquette’s “recursive mechanism.”

However, the reconstruction of the world is not limited to cameras, as other clips show that players can manipulate and reproduce the environment from the TV screens of paintings and classic video games.

It’s a surreal puzzle game, but it seems to be gaining popularity on social media.

Elsewhere, Blood Bowl 3 will be in closed beta this week. The beta version will run on June 3rd and 13th, and registration has started on the official Nacons website.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos