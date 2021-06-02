Sonic movie and comic rival Mario game





For many years, the neck and neck as two games of Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario For Mario, his trajectory is largely defined by his game and remains happy. , TV programs, movies, and even appearing on land in future theme parks, expanding to other fields. But it’s this game that has made Mario successful for years. In contrast, Sonic is catching up with a very different strategy.

Sonic the Hedgehog is still known for its hit video games. But over the years, it has become clear that games are no longer the main way for franchises to succeed. In fact, it often takes years for new titles to be released, and Sonic’s final 3D adventure is 2017. Instead of Sonic Forces, Sega decided to remaster his classic title to fill the gap between the new games.

Sonic has a habit of releasing adventures from old consoles and new games. Keep your nostalgic favorite Sonic mania. New announcements Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Sonic Origins allow players to enjoy previous titles of Blue Blur on their current consoles. This helped the character find a unique identity in the video game world, as opposed to Mario, as Nintendo rarely re-releases it. His old title ..

Another way Sonic has maintained its success in video games is through mobile titles such as: Sonic Dash, players can enjoy Sonic exploits on the go. Sega’s next title Appearance in other titles such as Lost Judgment It also helped keep Sonic aware. SegaSonic The Hedgehog has many other unique franchises that allow characters to spawn in the most surprising places: Tokyo 2020 Olympics-Official Video Game.

However, unlike Mario, Sonic’s popularity comes primarily from the presence of multimedia. You can enjoy the Sonic franchise without playing video games. For decades, Sonic the Hedgehog has maintained a solid foundation for animation, which continues with the new Netflix series. Sonic PrimeSonic also has a movie franchise. Sequel Release And an ongoing comic series that keeps fans up to date on his latest adventures. Sonic’s success wasn’t shaken by the saturation of the entire entertainment format, even with fewer game titles released.

Dominating multiple media with hedgehog sonic content does not mean that the mustache hero is less important. The beauty of each character is how the different paths to success led to individual victories. It has a good reputation in the Super Mario game space and is beginning to spread in theme parks. At the same time, the success of Sonic the Hedgehog requires a great deal of attention to legacy and stable content output across the media. After all, they are different and will be great rivals in decades.

