Genshin Impact is now available on the Epic Games Store: MiHoYo Offers Travelers Free Bonus Bundles





The collaboration between “Genshin Impact” and Epic Games Store has been decided. MiHoYo, a popular adventure role-playing game developer, has finally announced that it has partnered with Epic Games to make this possible.

(Photo: Screenshot provided by MiHoYo)

At this time, Gethin Impact fans are waiting for the release date of the next Genshin Impact 1.6 update. And now fans will do another thing they can look forward to.

“Genshin Impact” 1.6 will be released on June 9th. This is also the release date of the game on the official Epic Games Store.

“Epic players will be able to dive into and adventure in the vast magical world of Tabat with PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PC, Android and iOS players,” MiHoYo said in a press release. I will.

Dear traveler,

The adventure begins again with Genshin Impact appearing in the Epic Games Store on June 9, 2021 (UTC + 8): https://t.co/8eB2avWiZo

Paimon has also provided an in-game redemption code as a special gift to assist travelers on their new journey: GenshinE pic.twitter.com/GUhImzbuZ0

— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 2, 2021

Here are some other key details that you really need to check to get more ideas.

“Genshin Impact” x Epic Games Store

As part of the celebration of the new game partnership, MiHoYo has announced that it will offer free bonus bundles to “Genshin Impact” fans.

The developers of “Geshin Impact” added that this giveaway will help travelers prepare for their next adventure in the world of Tabat players. MiHoYo also explained that the free bonus bundle will be charged using the redemption code “Genshin Epic”.

However, it should be noted that this will only work after June 9th. Besides this, PC, Android and iOS players can continue to play games on the Epic Games Store platform.

Happy birthday, Paimon!

Come on, traveler! Paimon had a lot of delicious snacks today as well. Let’s enjoy this festival together!

On my birthday, I knew that all your wishes would come true.

So … Paimon can’t wait for your birthday, Traveler! Hey … #Genshin Impact pic.twitter.com/nGfKa8nPpt

— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 1, 2021

Forrest Liu, president of MiHoYo, said the developer’s main goal is to make “Genshin Impact” available on a wide range of platforms, including the official Epic Games Store. This allows players to enjoy this popular title with more friends and new teammates.

He added that MiHoYo is a PC gaming expert, so players should expect a great gaming experience from the new partnership. Liu is very honored to work with Epic Games to bring popular adventure titles to the wider global gaming community.

Free code of “Genshin Impact”

With Genshin Impact 1.6 imminent, MiHoYo has provided some free code that you can use before the new version is released. Express UK provided some of them.

GS6ACJ775KNV (Expiration date June 9th) WTNTBYSZJNRD GSIMPTQ125 GENSHINGIFT (replaceable only once) SBNBUK67M37Z (for new players) UTNBBGSZ3NQM 8A6ABHTH2N9Z

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest information on Genshin Impact and other MiHoYo.

