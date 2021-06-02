Studio celebrates Pride Month with free games and content





June is Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQIA + community and people around the world. Like many companies, video game studios celebrate with countless deals, donations, and free digital content for players to get. Here’s a collection of what video game companies are doing to celebrate Pride Month.

Microsoft celebrates pride

Microsoft is rolling out some giveaways for some of its biggest games. The 2021 Forza Rainbow coloring for the 2017 Ford Focus RS is available on the Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7. The Halo: Master Chief Collection allows players to customize their profile with the new Unity nameplate. Gears of War 5 players can now earn pixelated heart banners from MS Rewards Punch Cards.

In addition to in-game content, Microsoft has donated $ 150,000 to LGBTQIA + nonprofits, and if Microsoft Rewards members donate through Xbox, they also make matching donations to specific nonprofits. Check out Microsoft’s site for a complete list.

Why is it free on Xbox and PC?

Life is Strange developer Dontnod makes Tell Me Why free to play through the Xbox Marketplace and Steam. Tell Me Why is a story about twins from Alaska, Tyler and Allison, their childhood life, and how they perceived it. According to Dontnod, Tyler is the first trans-gender man to play in major gaming studios.

Celebrate your pride with you – Riot Games

Riot Games is celebrating Pride Month with all its games this month. This month, the Rainbow Poros icon will be available for each Riot title. Rainbow’s Home Guard Trail is back in League of Legends and Wild Rift. The new Guardian, Ellie the Elephant, is available in the Legends of Runeterra and TFT’s new victory animations. In addition to in-game content, Riot Games will sell Pride Month merchandise and donate 100% of its net profit to the It Gets Better Project.

Itch.io Queer Games Bundle 2021

This year, Itch.io has a new Queer Games Bundle with 200 games. All of these games were created by queer developers and artists. You can buy the bundle for $ 60 or you can buy a sliding model that requires payment. In this bundle, all purchases are evenly distributed among all participating developers. If you would like to purchase this bundle, it will be available from June 1st to June 31st.

Editor’s recommendations

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos