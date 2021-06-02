Facebook Explains Business Messaging and AR Vision at F8 Refresh Conference





Facebook’s biggest event of the year is open to all developers around the world for free.

James Martin / CNET

Facebook executives outlined at a social media giant developer conference Wednesday that the company is focusing on improving business messaging, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence. This is due to the corona virus pandemic. It was virtually held.

F8 is usually Facebook’s biggest event of the year, but Wednesday’s presentation was usually a non-flashy, free version of a high-tech conference that attracted thousands of people from around the world.

Facebook wants to fuse the digital world with the real world through augmented reality

10:21 PT

Facebook is working on augmented reality glasses and wants to make it easier for developers to build augmented reality effects for group calls.

Chris Barbour, director of partnerships with Facebook’s AR software Spark AR, said, “We have a landscape-covered world of virtual objects that help us share, learn and play together, regardless of distance. I’m imagining.

Barbour said it will still take years to reach this goal, but helping developers create more AR experiences is part of that effort.

Facebook introduces Login Connect with Messenger

10:05 (Pacific time)

Connect with Facebook Login Messenger

Quiney Wong / CNET

Facebook is testing how people opt in to messaging with businesses through a new feature called Login Connect with Messenger.

The tool is still being tested, but the company says it will be widely available in the coming months.

Kelly Stonelake, who works on product marketing on Facebook and Instagram, said the tool will help companies deepen their relationships with their customers and ultimately increase their sales.

Facebook strengthens business message

9:43 PT

You can chat with your company using WhatsApp owned by Facebook.

Quiney Wong / CNET

It’s not surprising that Facebook is stepping up its business messaging efforts, as the coronavirus pandemic is spurring the growth of online shopping.

Emile Litvak, Head of Business Messaging at Facebook, said the company’s vision is to make social networks the primary means of communication between people and businesses. Between people and businesses on messenger and Instagram. The total number of conversations increased by more than 40% over last year, he said.

Facebook provides developers with tools to build a more messaging experience with Facebook’s photo service, Instagram. Ankur Prasad, Facebook’s Director of Business Messaging, says exposing the Messenger API for Instagram can help improve customer-business relationships. Customers can easily contact the live agent, for example if the order does not arrive.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp makes chatting with businesses easier, such as pre-made “list” messages, so users don’t have to type a common reply or reply button.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says F8 will return to its roots

9:11 PT

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicks off F8.

Quiney Wong / CNET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the beginning of the social network developer conference that the company is more focused on developers at this year’s virtual event.

“Some of the most important services in the world started when someone saw an existing problem and found a better way to build it, and some of the next generation services are here for you. I’m optimistic when it starts with. Zuckerberg told the developers.

According to Zuckerberg, the event will include a session on Spark AR, a Facebook tool that allows users to create augmented reality effects, and a business messaging tool.

Facebook’s F8 conference is about to begin

8:55 PT

Facebook executives are expected to get a glimpse into the future of social media giants at the company’s nearly annual developer conference, which is livestreamed online on Wednesday.

You can watch this event for free on Facebook’s developer page. The keynote will begin at 9 AM (Pacific Time). CNET also does a live blog during the event, so be sure to check for updates.

A virtual event of the day is another opportunity to show how social networks are working with app developers, even though they’re trying to repair a tattered image. Due to false alarms and privacy issues, Facebook has tackled quite a few scandals in recent years. During the coronavirus pandemic, as people spend more time online, social networks have video calls, online shopping, and augmented reality. Doubled in.

Like other tech companies, Facebook canceled its usual biggest event in 2020 due to a coronavirus pandemic. The agenda for this event is to create a messaging experience for businesses. Includes a session about Facebook, demonstrating that Facebook is doubling its commitment to e-commerce as online shopping grows. There will also be an Augmented Reality (AR) video call session, another focus of Facebook that competes with video chat tools such as the video conferencing apps Zoom and Google.

