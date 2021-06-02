God of War: Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5, apparently





Sony recently posted a Q & A with the PlayStation Studios director on its blog, suggesting that both the God of War sequel and Gran Turismo 7 will appear on the PS4 as well as the PS5. In response to a question about how PS4 will be incorporated into Sony’s future plans, Hermen Halst has made Gran Turismo 7 a “reasonable” game to develop on both PS4 and PS5. I mentioned it.

“If it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5, the next God of War, GT7 Horizon Forbidden West, we’ll continue to consider it,” he said. It was. “And if the PS4 owner wants to play that game, they can play that game. If they want to continue playing the PS5 version, that game is for them. “

Now Playing: Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay | Sony PS5 Unveiling Event

This is the first sign that Gran Turismo 7 will appear on the previous generation PS4 and PS5. Historically, Gran Turismo games have been offered as a sample of next-generation consoles, released only for one PlayStation console at a time, so this obvious announcement that the GT7 will be cross-generation is for the series. It’s a big problem. Gran Turismo 7 has no release date, but earlier sources indicate that it is likely to be released in 2022.

So far, Sony officials have stated that they do not intend to support exclusives across two generations of hardware. In May 2020, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said the company said[giving] The PlayStation community is something new or something different that you can only really enjoy on your PS5. “

However, given that Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, and today’s Gran Turismo 7 are all generational monopolies, the company seems to have eased this stance somewhat. In the same Q & A, Halst said God of War: Ragnarok was postponed to 2022 and Forbidden West is scheduled for a holiday release in 2021 but could be postponed to 2022.

