AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Computex News Shows PC Supplier Strengths





Editor’s opinion: Well, how much difference can it make in a year? Over the past few years, Taiwan-based Computex trade shows have almost certainly disappeared. This is because traditionally PC-focused conferences haven’t produced much news that would be of interest to anyone other than the very enthusiastic computer industry watchers. But the new explosive growth of PCs, and more importantly, the current influence of major PC suppliers, is more than ever with interest in Computex-related announcements.

Even in virtual form, the series of announcements from Computex this year by leading PC chip suppliers AMD, Intel, and Nvidia did not disappoint. Not only did they highlight significant advances in PCs in collaboration with PC OEM customers, but in some cases they also showed that the range of product categories and technologies currently influencing is expanding. It was.

Intel started with a Computex presentation highlighting the range of new 11th generation Intel Core mobile CPUs for ultra-thin designs, including the first model to reach speeds up to 5.0 GHz. The company said it expects systems with these new chips to ship by the 2021 holiday season and first appear later this summer from a number of vendors such as Lenovo, Acer, Asus and MSI. I am.

(Click to enlarge)

Intel has also refocused on a number of connectivity-related enhancements for future PCs. As revealed by the pandemic, fast, high quality and reliable connections are essential for PCs.

At Computex, Intel highlighted this with the release of an enhanced WiFi 6E-enabled chipset. This allows people in the United States and several other parts of the world to take full advantage of the 1.2 GHz bandwidth of 6 GHz WiFi. The debut of Intel 5G Solution 5000, a previously announced 5G solution built in collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

The new 5G products are available in the form of globally certified M.2 format add-in cards. This allows PC OEMs to easily add 5G support to a variety of new systems and officially compete with 5G modems of similar format. Qualcomm’s recently announced M.2 card.

Nvidia then made important announcements related to several announcements focused on gaming GPUs, Nvidia certified servers for data center applications, and AI software tools, highlighting the products of a very wide range of companies today. I will.

On the gaming side, the company announced the Ampere-based RTX 3080 Ti (price is $ 1,199) and the more affordable RTX 3070 Ti (price is $ 599). From about 2 years ago.

For mobile games, Nvidia highlighted the ongoing work on the 3rd generation Max-Q design framework. The technologies behind Max-Q include Dell, which announced the new Alienware X-series gaming laptop line using the thinnest Alienware notebook, the GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (and Intel’s latest 11th generation core CPU). Powering new gaming notebooks from several vendors. What the company has manufactured so far.

In terms of data centers, Nvidia states that it currently has more than 50 Nvidia certified servers. This is primarily because the program includes support for servers with DPUs (Data Processing Units) that the company acquired through the acquisition. Mellanox Technologies in 2020.

All of these systems are certified to run Nvidias AI Enterprise Software. Nvidias AI Enterprise Software is a set of tools designed to facilitate the difficult process of building AI-enabled software for more organizations. In addition, the company announced support for Arm-based servers as part of its program, highlighting the interesting idea of ​​performing most of the calculations for a particular AI workload on the GPU and DPU. Orchestrator of tasks related to these other computing elements. This concept is still in its infancy, but it’s definitely going to be interesting.

AMD was the last of the Big Three to enter the virtual Computex stage, and CEO Dr. Lisa Su arguably had the biggest amount and most influential news of the event.

Her approximately 40-minute keynote included the company’s 3rd generation Epyc server performance, Ryzen 5000 CPU for commercial desktops, next-generation Radeon 6000 GPU technology updates, and AMD Advantage design framework for mobile gaming PCs. Announcement, announcement of partnership with Tesla for the company’s automotive infotainment system, details of the previously announced partnership with Samsung for mobile devices, and details of 3D chiplet packaging technology with foundry partner TSMC.

The last item was the most amazing thing at this event. Few people tend to delve into the details of the chip architecture, but AMD’s collaboration with TSMC on 3D chiplet packaging technology (originally for L3 cache memory on Ryzen CPUs) is important to AMD. It shows rapid progress in the field.

According to the company, its technology is denser and faster than Intel’s conceptually similar Foveros chip stacking technology, which debuted on Lakefield processors last year. Of course, it’s scheduled for later this year until the actual chip with this technology is officially released, but the company’s impressive announcement is that it will be used for multiple other chips, especially by the end of the year. This is because we expect it to expand.

AMD has also spent a lot of time on the new Advantage design framework. AMD Advantage aims to create notebooks optimized to take full advantage of both the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile CPUs and their Radeon RX 6000M, providing a premium gaming experience in the process. ..

The company works with many OEM partners to create these systems. Speaking of PC partners, HP is leveraging AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series commercial parts on its latest EliteDesk 805 G8 Series and ProDesk 405 G8 Series desktop PCs.

“It’s clear that the revitalized PC market is intensifying competition and creating new opportunities for the industry’s most important suppliers.”

Finally, the last bit of amazing news from AMD came in the form of expanding partnerships with other companies that use CPU and / or GPU technology. As previously discussed, Samsung’s relationship with AMD’s RDNA graphics technology, including ray tracing, in the next Exynos mobile chipset can have been a number of surprises. Unfortunately, most smartphones with Samsung Exynos are sold outside the United States, but the deal still emphasizes that the company is gaining influence outside the PC and server world.

Similarly, the Tesla Infotainment System partnership uses Ryzen APU and Radeon graphics technology built into the latest Model S and Model X cars, demonstrating the broader impact Tesla is beginning to have. ..

Overall, it’s clear that the revitalized PC market is intensifying competition and creating new opportunities for the industry’s most important suppliers. It’s a good sign for a healthy future for all.

Bob ODonnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC, a technology consulting firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and the professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos