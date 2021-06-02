Vizio 2021 TV: Game-friendly models start at $ 250





For many, Vizio offers high-quality technology at an affordable price, hitting the sweet spot between affordable and high-end brands. In recent years, it means 4K and OLED TVs that are cheaper than LG, Sony, etc., while at the same time offering at least the same image quality and feature set as the more expensive competitors.

That said, the company’s products tend to be of particular interest to consumers who want a quality home theater experience, but they aren’t looking for absolute top-notch products in terms of cost. If you fall into that category, see the entire 2021 Vizio 4K Ultra HD TV lineup. The following analyzes specifications, features, and prices that will help you determine if any of these displays will eventually be wall-mounted. Or lean it on the TV stand.

P series TV Vizio

This year’s Vizios’ best (and most expensive) product is under the flag of the P-series, an LED display that boasts Quantum Color performance and top-notch contrast. The PQX-J model has 792 local dimming zones, while the PQ9-J model clocks in at 210. This enables dynamic range technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, and HLG (all of which are supported on all P-series TVs). ) It really shines.

Speaking of brilliance, the PQX-J shines with a tremendous brightness of perhaps 3,000 knits. We’ll talk more about what that means later, but by comparison, most HDR TVs have a maximum brightness of 900 to 1,100. The PQ9-J isn’t as bright as 1,200 knits, but it’s brighter than most displays on the market today. These ultra-bright displays should look particularly attractive given their enhanced color capabilities.

These models approach producing all the colors recommended by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in the early stages of the benchmark Ultra HD, called Rec, without going deep into weeds. 2020. While the standards at the time were ambitious (and may be a bit crazy), these P-series displays are starting to knock on the door, with 84% (PQ9-J) and 85% of their color spectrum. (PQX-J) is reproduced. Respectively.

Major movie studios haven’t produced content with this standard in mind yet, but it’s slowly changing. Once that’s done, these TVs are ready. So what does this mean? color. A color you’ve never seen on TV.

If you’re wondering what it’s like to play a game on such a display, you’re in luck. Vizio had gamers in mind when building the P-series. Both models feature four HDMI 2.1 ports and a ProGaming engine that supports variable refresh rates (VRR) and 4K at 120 frames per second (fps).

For beginners, an imbalance between the screen refresh rate and the content frame rate can cause image tearing and stuttering. P-series TVs address this with an adaptive synchronization technology called AMD FreeSync. This ensures that the frame rates work together because there is no proper terminology.

Game monitors are still the best choice for competitive players in first-person shooters, but TVs are definitely starting to fill that gap. These P-series products continue that trend and aim to bring the game back to the big screen.

It’s important to note that all Vizio 2021 products, with the exception of the D-series, are equipped with the latest version of SmartCast (the company’s own smart TV platform) and include the new Vizio Voice for Bluetooth. That is. You can search and find content without having to mess with the hassle of a keypad. All SmartCast TVs are Wi-Fi enabled and have built-in support for Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and many streaming apps. You can also use the SmartCast app (available on Android and iOS) to control actions on your mobile device.

The PQ9 model features Vizio’s innovative height-adjustable stand, which also serves as the platform for the company’s soundbar due to its integrated look.

85 inch P85QX-J: $ TBD, release date undecided 75 inch P75Q9-J: $ 2,200, released in July 2021 65 inch P65Q9-J: $ 1,400, released in July 2021 M-Series TV Vizio

Next is the MQ7 heading M-series, which is billed as an Ultra Bright display and produces up to 700 knits. If you’re new to this term, think of a knit as a bit. However, it does mean brightness. The more knits, the brighter the display. 700 is a solid number and should be combined with 32 local dimming zones to produce sharp, crisp images. Both models (MQ6, MQ7) support Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG.

Both have a VRR of 40-60Hz, which means smoother graphics, but not the best performance when playing on next-generation consoles that support refresh rates up to 120Hz. Hmm. MQ7 has four HDMI 2.1 ports and MQ6 has only three, both of which support Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). We’ll discuss what that means in the next section, but it’s one of the many benefits of HDMI 2.1 and an important feature for gamers.

The 60-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch Q7 models also benefit from Vizio’s height-adjustable soundbar support stand.

Like the P-series and V-series, the M-series displays also feature a push-to-talk Vizio Voice remote control for search, streaming, and setup.

75 inch M75Q7-J: $ 1,400, released in July 70 inch M70Q7-J: $ 1,200, released in July 65 inch M65Q7-J: $ 900, released in July 58 inch M58Q7-J: $ 830, scheduled to be released in July 55-inch M55Q7- J: $ 800, released in June 50 inch M50Q7-J: $ 750, released in July 75 inch M75Q6-J: $ 1,000, released in July 70 inch M70Q6-J: $ 850, released in August 65 inch M65Q6 -J: $ 680, 55 inches on sale M55Q6-J: $ 580, 50 inches on sale M50Q6-J: $ 530, released in July 43 inches M43Q6-J: $ 400, released in July V series TV Vizio

The V Series is intended to provide 43-75 inch sized TVs in all living rooms. Vizio describes the pricing of these models (see below) as “aggressive,” and we tend to agree with that. I’ve joked that Vizio’s trademark “V” can be expressed as easily as “value” and that its commitment to affordability is fully visible here.

All TVs in this series include support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, and HLG. Like all D-series (and MQ6-J) below, it also has a full array backlight. The V-series also supports the V-Gaming Engine, which offers 4K at 60 Hz VRR (the V6 model also includes AMD FreeSync).

Again, Vizio seems to be working as one to ensure that gamers aren’t left behind. With the addition of automatic game mode or automatic low latency mode, you don’t have to switch from streaming to streaming every time. playing. All V Series TVs have three HDMI 2.1 ports, and eARC support (more on this later) means you can upgrade your sound system with the latest audio technology.

D series TV Vizio

The budget-friendly D-series offers a fairly wide range of screen sizes, albeit in a narrow range. The smallest is a really small 24-inch model, which could be an option in the kitchen, bathroom, or elsewhere where the TV doesn’t want to dominate the room. All models are equipped with an IQ processor that offers FHD and HD quality.

Full array LED backlights produce crisp contrast (these models do not support HDR), the VGaming engine supports VRR on some models, and AMD FreeSync on D4 models. The two HDMI 1.4 ports are no longer state-of-the-art, but continue to support Audio Return Channel (ARC). This allows audio to be exchanged between the TV and the A / V receiver or soundbar over an HDMI cable. HDMI 2.1 allows lossless audio to flow in both directions (eARC), but earlier versions further compress the signal into “lossy” audio. All D-series TVs support Vizio Voice through the SmartCast Mobile ™ app, but do not have a Vizio Voice remote control.

24 inch D24h-J: $ 140 Released in June 32 inch D32h-J: $ 180 on sale 24 inch D24f-J: Released in August $ 160 32 inch D32f-J: $ 220 Released in August 40 inch D40f-J: On sale for $ 250 43 inch D43f-J: for sale for $ 300 24 inch D24f4-J: $ 170 in August 32 inch D32f4-J: for sale for $ 230 Editor’s Recommendations

