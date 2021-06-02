Test F1 2021 and keep you informed of all the news, including the new story mode





EA acquired Codemasters relatively recently. This is an ad that reaches out to virtual asphalt fans in light of the fame that this North American publisher has gained. But F1 2021 is already heating the wheel, and so far the British developers seem to continue to maintain her creative independence. Their dedication to the world of racing and competition has provided us with the best video game series F1 has given us every year. Now, like all courses, we are at the new edition of the Gate. The first product to be sold under the umbrella of Electronic Arts. It’s hard to imagine that the change of ownership could have changed the plan for creating the title significantly, but one of its main novelties is a powerful reminder of the particular way Fifa exists. It’s still interesting. It has to be negative.

What is clear is that another year, the dominant franchise of the sport is back to make it clear once again that there is a game that makes us bored with a copy of F1 2021. , He talked about Lee Mother (franchise director) before we tasted it. Will the classic racer come back? Is there a story mode? Is there news in multiplayer? Get in the car and do a warm-up lap in advance to answer these and a few other questions. We started.

Racing cars look spectacular as usual, but the next graphic jump definitely has to wait a few years, but Braking Point is a story mode aimed at revolutionizing the franchise.

Undoubtedly, the main novelty he presented to us was Lee Mather, the story mode brake point we had already heard, but now we can see it up close in the title presentation. Curiously, it’s overly reminiscent of The Journey (El Camino), a story mode that debuted in Fifa 17 with great expectations.

Now Codemasters aims to rescue the idea and transfer it to the fascinating world of Formula 1 to bring all the tools around one of the world’s most money-moving sports to life, not just weekend races. It is said. world. According to his own Lee Mother, this method leads us to three exciting seasons (F2 2019, F1 2020, F1 2021) and portrays us as an exciting story on the road to success. All of this is presented through a video sequence aimed at showing us the professional atmosphere of this world on and off the track. They also remember the existence of social networks, news, phone calls, emails, and interactions with the press. This will give you more information about the environment and the background of the pilot. And finally, we have a total of 5 teams at our disposal: Racing Point / Aston Martin, Alfa Tauri, Alfa Romeo, Hass, Williams.

Carving a career at the top of F1 is the main purpose of the Braking Point 2 player career mode.

Here you will come across another and most fascinating novelty that F1 2021 brings. Yes, Saga had already approached this point in previous installments, but this new iteration promises a higher level of complexity that will definitely please. Players who enjoy these titles with friends.

As the name implies, this modality allows you to play career mode with friends, but you are free to use several different sub-modality. You can start by competing for the Constructor’s World Championships, where your partners are part of the same team. This allows you to share strategies, configuration advances, pit stop equipment and more. Alternatively, you can choose to join different competing teams. Winning a Formula 1 driver’s world championship will challenge the same contract, increasing rivals and potentially crossing the track. Finally, it’s not a bad thing to know that if a race partner abandons us, we can change him to another friend at any time if needed.

New ways to deal with career mode allow you to compete with your friends in new ways (in F1). Real-Season Start (F1 World Cup, currently on screen)

We will continue with new features and enter a mode that allows us to get closer to the real F1. At Real-Season Start, Codemasters proposes to fully enter the full-scale season and become part of its development. This is a way to track the development of the championship in the first person. The process is as follows: It replaces the driver on the grid, inherits his accumulated points, allows you to start from a previous Grand Prix and acts as a pilot from that moment. The game will be updated with actual results after the daily competition.

Therefore, the course of the championship is reflected in the actual positions of both the driver and the constructor, as well as in the game that inherits the evolution of R & D of each team. This allows you to perform different strategies than weekend races, try different settings than those used by your favorite drivers, or try vetoed attacks with a slightly more conservative strategy. This is a very interesting way to approach the development of the actual competition, and in the process you can establish the parameters that indicate your departure to F1 2021.

Real-Season Start allows you to be fully involved in the future of the F1 World Championship on TV, race by race. The “Department Event” arrives in My Team mode.

One of the most relevant inclusions in the previous edition is My Team mode, which is ready to increase all the complexity and immersiveness associated with managing an F1 team. This approach to the season allows us to create our own F1 team acting as a pilot owner in the purest style of David Murray (who founded Ecurie Ecosse in 1952 and took over control of the car). I did. In this way, we’ve expanded the parameters we control, always keeping in mind the delicate balance between performance and bonuses, such as engine selection, avatar creation, companion pilot hiring, and sponsor selection. Goals, weekly contributions, pilot fame, and R & D development (this version employs a new R & D structure).

Here, departmental events have been added and arrived to further complicate the already difficult tasks of the team manager. During the game, we face important events that can affect different sections of the team. When this happens, we need to make an important decision to have a capital relationship with the team drift. According to Codemasters, the press conference has been significantly expanded in terms of questions and answers.

But the news doesn’t end here. Pilots have an extended evolutionary system that measures motivation and performance. These are influenced by each weekend’s performance (unless in Real-Season Start mode), team decisions, and press conference responses (last year’s events).

Departmental events deepen my team mode Expert mode

The highlighted novelty ends with one of the most commented additions of the previous edition. Codemasters knew the level of complexity the game had reached, so last year we thought it appropriate to include a casual driving mode. This allows new players and players unfamiliar with current F1 regulations to embark on the adventure of getting in the car. There was a set of facilities designed to break through the barriers created by this type of video game, which is becoming more complex year by year, including driving, configuration, layout, gear changes, and strategy. In addition, each parameter could be disabled individually, allowing the experience to be fully personalized.

Now the team is moving in the opposite direction, offering a mode designed to raise the bar for F1 2021 simulation complexity. The expert driving system has been added to the casual and standard one, adding a new interface that displays more parameters than ever before. In the series. Having experienced the most competition in Virtual F1, they will witness new challenges. It will certainly enhance the challenge.

Expert driving mode has the exact opposite of the casual mode offered last year. The best rap I’ve ever seen.

All of these gifts are wrapped in the most beautiful paper available for research. Therefore, the F1 2021, PS5 Y Xbox Series X has multiple graphic configuration options, ray tracing (replay, resend, and). Includes showroom), regular improvements in load times, smart delivery (Xbox), and free upgrades from PS4. PS5, Adaptive DualSense trigger-only features and support for Sony machine activities and menu cards.

Those who want to get gloves from day one should mark July 16th on their calendar, but if anxiety and hype dominate your life and are willing to make relevant spending, Digital Deluxe Edition Will be available from July 13th. In addition, it includes seven iconic drivers and a dedicated customization pack.

Formula 1 Circus is back with Codemasters. This means quality assurance on the steering wheel and, on this occasion, more options and greater offers in terms of modality. We still don’t know how much difference the new brake points will make. Is this quirky drama of the F1 world worth it? Meanwhile, we will continue to burn the wheels. If you want to win something this season, you need to lower your time.

