Razer will host its first keynote at E3 this year





With only two weeks left until E3 2021, companies are starting to announce their participation, including Razer. Earlier this week, Razer confirmed that it would be hosting its own E3 2021 keynote.

This is the first time Razer has given a keynote at E3, and this year’s show will be exciting for both Razer and its fans.

If you’re a fan of Razer’s products, you’ll probably be overwhelmed by the possibilities of what Razer will announce at the next show. Razer hasn’t given any details, but it does suggest what to expect. Razer will join other major brands in the industry, such as Xbox and Bethesda. We will be hosting our own E3 showcase on June 15th. You can check how to watch it here.

Razer headlines keynote at E3 2021

This is not only Razer’s first E3 keynote, but also the show’s headliner keynote. So whatever Razer has to show, it gets a lot of attention. Most of what it is will be hardware related.

According to the company’s announcement, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan is announcing some exciting new hardware. Razer states that the new hardware is “innovative” and has best-in-class technology. Razer also states that these products “raise the standard for PC games.”

This does not limit the possibilities of the content of the announcement. Most Razer products are for PC games. However, since Razer has just launched the latest series of Blade laptops, the announcement is likely to be about new peripherals.

Think of keyboards, mice, headsets, and so on. Of course, that doesn’t mean Razer won’t announce a new laptop.

If you want to watch the Razer E3 2021 keynote live, you can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook’s official E3 channel. The keynote will be given on June 14th at 3:00 pm PST.

Stay tuned after the RazerStore Live event show

If you’ve been following Razer’s announcements over the past year, you’ve probably seen at least one RazerStore live event. These are Razer’s own live stream shows on the official channel, announcing new products and more.

Razer will host one of these shortly after the E3 keynote. So, if possible, you’ll want to set aside time for it. This includes additional product announcements and hands-on presentations, but there are also some cool Razer product giveaways. Therefore, this is a way in which you may be able to win some prize money from E3.

