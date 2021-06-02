Family rejoices after learning medicine for daughter’s “pediatric Alzheimer’s disease”





Family members in Minnesota are pleased to learn that the “miracle drug,” which they say has successfully treated their daughter’s “childhood Alzheimer’s disease,” will not be stopped.

Emma Peterka, from Minnetonka, suffers from a condition known as Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC).

It causes organ enlargement, lung damage, muscle stiffness, dementia, difficulty speaking, and rarely lives beyond the age of 10.

Emma’s parents, Mitch and Sarah, found hope in a drug called Adlabetadex, which helped her regain limb movements and initiate communication, WCCO reported.

However, earlier this year, the company that manufactures the drug announced that it would discontinue production in October, saying it did not show evidence in clinical trials that the drug worked.

This has caused great protests from the Peterka family and the families of other children living with NPCs.

Fortunately, however, another manufacturer agreed to take over the drug, giving children like Emma a chance to make further improvements.

Emma Peterka, from Minnetonka, Minnesota, was diagnosed with “childhood Alzheimer’s disease.”Photo: Emma (center) and parents, Mitch, Sara

The body, known as the NPC, is unable to metabolize intracellular cholesterol and lipids, causing organ hypertrophy, lung damage, and loss of language and movement. Emma (left and right) she Was diagnosed after parents noticed that their development was delayed

In 2020, the Petercus and his wife realized something was wrong with their daughter.

Emma began to lose power and ability to move, her screams were not loud, and the milestone was delayed.

Emma Peterka lost her strength, movement and communication skills and was underdeveloped.

After months of testing and seeing a doctor, they were diagnosed in September. It is a childhood Alzheimer’s disease, officially known as an NPC.

NPCs are a rare, progressive, hereditary disorder characterized by the body’s inability to metabolize intracellular cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids).

It causes enlarged organs, lung damage, and slow and steady neurological deterioration in the form of dementia.

The muscles begin to stiffen to the point where the patient cannot walk.

Speaking becomes more difficult and eventually the patient falls ill until the patient is unable to speak or even breathe.

Only 500 children have been diagnosed worldwide, and most children are less than 10 years old.

Emma’s mother, Sarah, told WCCO:

Emma was taking a drug called Adlabetadex, which helped her limbs regain movement and begin communication.Photo: Emma and her mother

In January, the company that manufactures the drug announced that it would discontinue production because clinical trials showed no evidence that the drug worked.Photo: Emma (center) and her parents

“She was so bad that I honestly didn’t know what Christmas would look like.”

After consulting with many doctors, one of them instructed his family to participate in a clinical trial of a drug called adrabetadex at Rush University in Chicago.

Made by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, the drug seems to stabilize declining children and virtually stop the progression of NPCs, which was scientifically impossible until just a few years ago. is there.

Adrabetadexcan is given in the hospital once every two weeks indefinitely under anesthesia only via lumbar puncture.

Emma’s parents say Emma has improved dramatically with the drug.

“She has become stronger. She can sit upright on her own,” her father Mitch told WCCO.

“She giggles, communicates and makes noise. It’s really exciting.

Two weeks ago, another company announced that it would manufacture the drug for at least another two years.Photo: Emma

Emma’s parents say that by continuing to take the drug, her daughter can continue to improve communication and mobility.Photo: Emma (right) and her parents

However, in January, Mallinckrodt announced that it would stop manufacturing the drug in October 2021 because clinical trials showed no significant difference between children taking the drug and those not taking it. did.

However, two weeks ago, Mallinckrodt announced plans for a new company to take over the production of adrabetadex, according to WCCO.

The new company plans to produce enough medicine to last for up to two years.

“It’s just like going out and getting excited and screaming with a throbbing chest,” Mitch said.

“It was incredible that hope suddenly regained from being taken away from you and losing hope.”

How to find Niemann-Pick disease type C

Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) is a disease in which the patient cannot properly metabolize cholesterol and other lipids in the cells.

Excessive amounts of cholesterol then accumulate in the liver and spleen, and excess amounts of other lipids accumulate in the brain.

Signs and Symptomatology:

Vertical gaze paralysis (cannot move eyes up and down) Liver hypertrophy Spleen hypertrophy Infant diarrhea

In most cases, neurological symptoms begin to appear between the ages of 4 and 10.

In general, the later the onset of neurological symptoms, the slower the progression of the disease.

NPCs cause organ enlargement, lung damage, and slow and steady neurological deterioration. Eventually, the patient will not be able to walk, talk, or even breathe.

An estimated 500 cases have been diagnosed worldwide.

Doctors say the illness may be confused with learning disabilities and clumsiness.

Currently, there is no cure for NPCs. Half of the children die by the age of 10, and the majority die by the age of 20.

Late onset of symptoms can extend lifespan, but it is very rare for people with NPCs to reach the age of 40.

Source: National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation

