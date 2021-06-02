Apple’s self-driving car program has dropped top management, the report says





Will the actual car come out? Or is it just software? Do you know.

According to a Bloomberg report, three of Apple’s self-driving car executives have left the company in the past few months. This move raises more questions than it provides an answer, as what Apple is hiding for the automotive industry remains a mystery.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to the news asking for comment, but the report reported that the self-driving car team lost Dave Scott, Jamie Wade, and Benjamin Lyon. Lyon was part of the original car team many years ago, and the company was entrusted with the long-term development of the project by him. He joined Astra, a company specializing in the launch of space satellites. With Scott’s retirement, he will be removed from the team’s robot division leader and Wade will no longer oversee the self-driving car safety and regulation team. The entire project is led by Tesla veteran Doug Field, who remains in his post.

Over the last few years, Apple has been rumored to be working on some kind of car project. The first to appear is the Apple Car, which many people want to see. A physical car would be a much more appealing introduction. However, over the last decade, the division has been reported to have collapsed, and as we knew, Project Titan probably died. Instead, Apple reportedly wanted to focus on self-driving car software, and has seen three high-profile departures in recent months.

But earlier this year, the real Apple Car was once again in the midst of rumors, as tech giants reportedly were on the verge of signing a contract to build a car with Hyundai. The manufacturer admitted that it is no longer in talks with Apple. It’s been quiet for now.

You need to wait a moment to see if Apple will bring a real car to market or if it will rely heavily on software development for future self-driving cars. According to some analysts, when a real car arrives, don’t look for it until the middle of the last decade.

