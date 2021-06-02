Google Assistant prepares new microphone sound with “dropdown” design





The last visual renewal of the Assistant in late 2020 included a light bar on all Android devices. Google is currently working on what appears to be a new design that uses a drop-down menu to display more information, and the assistant is getting a new microphone sound.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints for future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation may be incomplete. However, enable something close to completion and show what it will look like when shipped. Please read on based on that.

Once activated, the sheet does not continue to occupy the entire screen, helping to preserve the background context. Your profile avatar will continue to appear in the upper right corner, but at the bottom of the screen there’s a transparent four-color microphone, and on the other side there’s a round button for keyboard input. It’s unclear if this is the final design, but emphasizing text input is an interesting choice.

The big change here is how Google displays more information on the screen. The Google Assistant gives users the option to hide their results in a drop-down menu instead of showing them a large feed of card or web results. In this case, “On screen” and “Recommended” are displayed.

The former is pretty straightforward, but the web / app results have larger buttons, while the latter is just a list of common actions. This is just Google’s latest effort to enhance education on assistant capabilities, but these seem to have nothing to do with context. With today’s light bar redesign, you can swipe up on the panel to see a similar preview.

New Google Assistant microphone sound

“Open mic”

old

New arrival

Google is also working on new sounds that accompany the Assistant’s voice experience. When you launch the Assistant, the “open_mic” chime is no longer soft and sharp and matches better with Google’s friendly design language. The same changes apply to “close_mic”, but the “think” / analysis fades out strongly at first rather than echoing continuously.

These updates follow the same flow as this year’s new cast sound for smart displays and speakers. These have not yet been rolled out in Google App 12.21.

Close_mic

old

New arrival

Thoughts

old

New arrival

Thanks to JEB Decompiler for helping to break down some APK Insights.

Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this article

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Google.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos