What’s included in the latest Firefox update? 89 stymies shifty JavaScript tracker





Mozilla upgraded Firefox to version 89 on Tuesday, debuting an open source browser with a new look “designed to get you back.”

Organization engineers have also patched nine vulnerabilities, two of which are labeled Firefox’s second most serious label, High. Three of the nine were found only in the Android version of the browser, and the other was found only in the Windows version of the code. None of the most serious defect categories were marked as “critical.”

Firefox 89 can be downloaded from the Mozilla site for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Firefox is updated in the background, so most users can restart their browser to install the latest version. To update manually in Windows, pull up the menu below the three horizontal bars in the upper right and click the help icon (question mark in the circle). Select About Firefox. (On macOS,[Firefox について]Is[Firefox]It’s at the bottom of the menu. ) The resulting page or pop-up either indicates that your browser is already up-to-date or shows the upgrade process.

(Note: Mozilla’s new background update process for Firefox, which was outlined in mid-April and was scheduled to appear in version 89, is not enabled in the stable build released on June 1st. Firefox 90.)

Hello Proton

The big news in Firefox 89 is the new look, the significantly improved user interface (UI) codenamed “Proton”. Launch the application.

Mozilla said in its 1989 release notes: In a more detailed account of Proton’s changes, Mozilla marketing team member MJ Kelly studied “how people interact with the browser,” listened to feedback, and “on the web.” I want an easier experience. “

The most noticeable difference in the Proton UI is the tab bar, which shows the open tabs. With two changes, Mozilla has adopted a “floating” tab bar that is visually decoupled from the rendered page. The first is that the tab bar moves above the browser frame so that the address bar intervenes, and the second is that there is no visual separator. For example, a vertical line that indicates where one tab ends and another tab starts. The user-selected tab pops from the tab bar background only when the tab is active. The result is a significant departure from the traditional browser tab UI found in Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari. (Only Microsoft’s Edge, which relies on displaying tabs vertically on the left side of the browser frame, is very unusual.)

Mozilla

Firefox 89 tabs are “floating” and not visually connected to the rendered content, but the active tabs stand out more than the other tabs.

Some commentators have panned Firefox’s new tab UI. There is no doubt that it will bother many people. But once accepted, it seems to “feel” more rational, more up-to-date, and even more logical, if necessary, although it may be momentary for some.

Mozilla has also toned down the toolbar that contains the address fields by removing some of the confusion that has accumulated over the years. Repositioned and compressed some menus, including the three horizontal lines of the main menu on the far right. Then I removed some notifications and reduced the screen size of other notifications. This was done last in the hope of “less unpleasant interruptions”.

Private browsing gets full cookie protection

Another big change to Firefox 89 was to set a default instead of creating something from the entire cloth. “Popular Total Cookie Protection is always on from the optional strict setting in private browsing. “Migrated to,” wrote Mozilla’s Kelly in a post on June 1st.

Total Cookie Protection, which Mozilla rolled out as part of Firefox 86 in February, limits cookies to the sites where they were created, and tracking companies use these cookies to move from one site to another, and yet another. Prevents you from tracking your browsing footprint to your site. Anti-tracking technology was available in Firefox 86 and later, but only if the user set the browser’s Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) to the “Strict” option. (ETP is a comprehensive label for all Firefox protections.)

In Firefox 89, Mozilla has extended Total Cookie Protection to all private browsing windows by default. This is a non-recording browsing history mode that is manually triggered from the main menu ([新しいプライベート ウィンドウ]Select).

Mozilla was proud that privacy mode was disabled, not just the one-time addition of Total Cookie Protection. “With the addition of Total Cookie Protection, Firefox’s Private Browsing Window has the highest level of privacy protection of any major browser’s private browsing mode,” said Arthur Edelstein, Firefox’s Senior Product Manager for Privacy and Security. Said in a Tuesday post on Mozilla’s security blog.

Elsewhere in the browser, the “Take Screenshot” feature has been added to the context menu that appears after right-clicking the mouse or touchpad for easier access. Take Screenshot can also be added to the toolbar as an icon.

Shane, come back!

Mozilla couldn’t say it more clearly. Firefox 89 has been redesigned with the expectation that deserters will be directed back to the browser.

“We’re always excited when a new Firefox is released, and we’re even more excited to experience it with this major redesign,” she writes. “Even if you leave Firefox behind at some point, this latest approach is … designed to get you back and make it a reliable browser.”

Firefox can use boosts.

Browser share across the market, as measured by US analytics firm Net Applications, continues to decline. (Net Applications announced last year that it would stop measuring browser and operating system activity, but it continues to publish data.) Firefox’s share at the end of May was 6.3%, down 1 percentage point from the same period. did. one year ago. If this trend continues, Firefox could fall into the 5% range as early as August.

Declining browser share in Firefox has been Mozilla’s most annoying problem in recent years. Published as Firefox 57 in 2017, other attempts to reverse this trend, including a renovation called “Quantum,” failed to curb slide share. Mozilla is also bullish on Quantum and the new Photon UI at the time, one executive said:

As of November 2017, Firefox’s usage share was 11.4%, less than double that of the end of May 2021.

The next version of Mozilla’s browser, Firefox 90, will be released on June 29th.

